Nay —The problem of childhood obesity is real. Nearly 14 million children between the ages of 2 and 19 are at health risk with this, according to a 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
So we completely get where Sen. Ron Young is coming from with his proposal to require elementary school students have 150 minutes a week of “developmentally appropriate, moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.”
In fact, we agree. It’s a really good idea. But we also can’t support the bill.
We’ve long believed that the state Legislature should not pass laws that dictate curriculum. We have school boards, many of which are elected bodies, to consider any changes needed. We said the same thing about Sen. Michael Hough’s bill that would have provided remediation for student bullies. That bill died in committee last week.
That said, we hope school boards across the state are paying attention. One that doesn’t need to — Frederick County’s. Schools here are practically hitting the exercise requirements that Young is suggesting already.
Yea — Staying at one place for 20 years is almost unheard of nowadays. Be it a job or where you live, that kind of longevity is no longer the norm. So when someone spends two decades serving their community, as Myersville Mayor Wayne Creadick Jr. has done, it’s worth a thank-you. Creadick looked back on his tenure when he gave his final State of the Town address this week (he is not seeking re-election).
Creadick can take credit for a lot — we’re sure — but he specifically mentioned the recent completion of the Myersville Community Library and the town’s commitment to public amenities such as parks and a walking bridge.
With all that said, we thank Creadick for his public service and wish him well.
Nay — New Market residents got hit with some bad news this week with the closing of Vintage, one of the few restaurants on the town’s Main Street.
After replacing the beloved Mealey’s, Vintage had become an anchor business for a downtown that was in desperate need of a jolt of economic activity.
Vintage delivered just that and a Main Street renovation helped revitalize the town quite a bit over the last two years. Now with Vintage gone, there are only a few options left for people to eat out in New Market.
We’re glad the business isn’t going away completely — it will be replaced with an event space — but it’s certainly a gut punch for a town that is on the up and up. Here’s to hoping the event space becomes another boon for the town.
Nay — We’re really not fans of having to set our clocks forward an hour before going to bed tonight. It’s not that we’re likely going to forget — it seems like just about every clock we own will do it automatically. Our beef is why we’re doing it in the first place.
The flip to daylight saving time on Sunday is supposed to help us take greater advantage of the daylight hours, giving us more light in the evenings and saving energy at the same time. The idea originated in the town of Port Arthur, Ontario, in Canada around 1908, though Ben Franklin is often credited with the idea.
But as the years go by, the financial savings have mostly gone away and, other than a little more light on a summer night, there’s no real reason. If it were up to us, we’d stop all this nonsense of moving the clocks around twice a year. We bet most would agree.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
Congratulations Wayne! All the best!
How can you fight something when right off the bat you cant even say its a bad thing to be obese..rotund...thick around the middle..whatever?
Kids are dealing with high blood pressure, diabetes, things that were adult health issues, and overweight is blamed. That said, anyone who remembers a "structured" recess from years ago may recall how judgmental kids can be if you aren't athletic or "some other condition" affects how well you perform at activities purported to be healthful.
