Yea: If anything, teachers know how to adapt. That was put on display during the heart of the pandemic when schools were forced to shut down and virtual learning was the only option.
But even after Frederick County Public Schools returned to in-person learning, leaders realized that some students strived in the virtual environment and decided to offer a specialized program for those who were interested.
Almost 1,200 students across Frederick County are enrolled in the school system’s new Blended Virtual Program this year. And based on reporter Jillian Atelsek’s article, the teachers seem to be adapting nicely and enjoying the new challenge.
As one teacher pointed out, there are plenty of positives to celebrate: “This format, it’s great for kids with anxiety. I think it builds their confidence,” said Pam Adams-Campbell, who among other things, teaches a high school creative writing class.
The story did highlight some of the challenges faced with the new program, but we’re glad the school system and teachers are up for trying something new.
Nay: We know there’s no such thing as a sure bet. But we were fairly certain Maryland’s Sports Wagering Applicant Review Commission would vote to award sports betting licenses to five Maryland casinos on Wednesday.
So when they failed to do so — despite the governor urging the board to move quickly — we were disappointed to learn the already delayed process of moving forward with legal sports gambling in Maryland would be delayed once again.
We don’t need to remind you that the longer Maryland takes, the more potential revenue is lost to neighboring state’s that already have legal gambling.
The commission plans to meet on Nov. 18 to again consider granting the five sports betting licenses. But who knows what will happen. At this point, all bets are off.
Yea: It has been fun to watch the transformation of the former Visitation Academy in downtown Frederick.
Once an all-girls Catholic School, which first opened in 1846, Visitation is undergoing a major renovation. But so much of the rich history will be preserved, according to the developer of the project.
Work has been ongoing for more than a year now, but we were able to get a behind-the-scenes look at it recently.
Once completed, the historic property will be transformed into a boutique hotel with 57 standard hotel rooms, 10 extended stay rooms and 11 condominiums.
We’ll be sure to visit again once the project is completed late next year or in early 2023.
Yea: For everything we said last week about not liking the idea of all the high school football teams making the playoffs, we’re just glad to see playoff season upon us.
After last year, where everything was thrown for a loop because of the pandemic, this feels like a sense of normalcy.
There’s been a plethora of great games this week, whether you enjoy football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball or cross country. Be sure to follow along in the sports pages as our teams keep playing with the hopes of winning a state title.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
