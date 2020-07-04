Nay: Tough financial times call for some belt tightening. In a nutshell, that was the message from Gov. Larry Hogan to the state's Board of Public Works on Wednesday. After some wrangling, the board — which also includes Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp — agreed to $413 million in budget cuts, down from the $672 million in cuts Hogan initially floated.
As optimistic as we'd like to be, we don't think it will be enough.
Hogan trimmed his cuts so there could be more discussion, but if he pushed it, it was clear he was going to be outvoted by Kopp and Franchot who were trying to protect cost-of-living increases for state employees and contributions to health insurance and retirement plans.
Kopp said tabling some of the cuts for now would give the state time to wait until the 2020 revenues are known in two weeks. Then that would give the state a better understanding of Maryland's financial picture.
That's fine. A two-week wait shouldn't be onerous. But what Kopp and Franchot and others who oppose these cuts — or a different configuration of cuts — must realize is that, barring some kind of financial surprise, more are likely on the way.
Nay: If Emmitsburg is going to adequately address the problems it's having with brown water, it's going to need some assistance. But much like the water itself, who is going to help remains unclear.
For nearly nine months now, brown water has at times flowed from faucets in the community. After months of complaints and frustration, and then more months of subsequent tests, the town believes it might have a solution. But that fix comes with a hefty price tag in the millions of dollars. Considering that the town has only a $1.9 million annual budget for all of its expenses, it can't afford these repairs on its own.
They asked the Maryland Department of the Environment for help, but they weren't awarded any funds. At the moment, they have applied to the USDA for a grant.
We hope they get some of that grant money. But if they don't, Emmitsburg officials would be justified to knock on the doors of MDE (again) and the county for some help. And we would expect both of them to listen, even in these tight budget times. This is a health issue, after all.
Yea: With all the gloom and doom surrounding the economy of late, it was a nice surprise to learn earlier this week that Lidl, the German-based grocery chain, will open a location in the former Kmart location on the Golden Mile.
Though Lidl won't open until 2021, it's reassuring news for the community that was likely worried that it could be difficult to find tenants for the space in this depressed retail market. Lidl will occupy 28,000 square feet and share the former Kmart space with Ollie's Bargain Outlet and a yet-to-be named third tenant in what's called Frederick Community Square.
The closest Lidl is in Hagerstown, though the grocery store has also opened several locations in the Baltimore market. We're glad that they're making Frederick their latest expansion spot.
Nay: We can't say we're happy with the decision by the county school board to approve a facilities plan that excludes a renovation to Brunswick High School for at least another decade. Yet that's what the board did, meaning Brunswick High could go nearly 40 years since its last renovation. At the same time, we're also somewhat sympathetic to the dilemma the school board faces.
The need for school renovations isn't unique to Brunswick. There are several schools that need facility upgrades and, at least in the board's collective eyes, some are in more dire need than Brunswick High. We wish this wasn't the case. But truth be told, every jurisdiction in the state finds itself in a similar position. Public school systems everywhere are in dire need for state dollars to help and there's not nearly enough to go around.
We wish we had a solution to this shy of a state, or possibly federal, commitment to school infrastructure. But with the pandemic exacerbating the budget stress, we're not expecting better news any time soon.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post's editorial board.
