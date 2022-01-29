Here’s hoping that the third time is the charm for “Brynleigh’s Act,” a potentially lifesaving measure that has twice been denied by the state legislature.
The bill, named after 8-year-old Frederick County resident Brynleigh Shillinger, would require that every public school in Maryland have two staff members trained in seizure recognition and response. Makes sense to us.
Brynleigh was born with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow in her brain and vital organs, resulting in frequent seizures. Her mother Lauren wonders what would happen in Brynleigh, who is now attending the county’s virtual first-grade program, would have a seizure in school.
“When a seizure happens in school, it’s really frightening to everyone involved,” Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick), one of the bill’s sponsors, told reporter Jillian Atelsek. “And the best way to combat that fear is with some knowledge.”
The necessary training has already been designed by the Epilepsy Foundation and would be free of charge and only take about an hour to complete. Three states have similar laws. Kerr and Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) first introduced the bill back in 2019. We can’t fathom any opposition to the bill.
“They said, ‘This is a no-brainer. I’m surprised this isn’t already happening,’” Lauren Shillinger remembers being told at the start of this process.
We agree and we call on the legislature to make this law this session. It shouldn’t have taken this long.
Ask any high school athletic director and they will tell you that turf fields are easier and cheaper to maintain plus they handle weather conditions a whole lot better.
So we’re in support of the Tuscarora High student athletes, coaches and supporters who urged the county Board of Education earlier this month to install a turf field at their school. But at the same time, we’re wondering why there’s not a similar discussion about adding turf fields at Brunswick, Catoctin and Walkersville high schools. Those schools lack turf fields as well.
“I view it as an equity issue,” said Brad Eye, president of the athletic boosters at Brunswick High.
So do we.
FCPS put money aside in this year’s capital budget for Tuscarora’s turf field. And the school system has installed fields at Linganore, Frederick and Oakdale high schools during rebuilds. And it assisted Gov. Thomas Johnson boosters in funding one there. Meanwhile, Middletown and Urbana high school boosters raised funds to build theirs.
It seems like a haphazard way of doing things. And hardly a fair one if FCPS expects the school boosters to pay for it. Some simply can’t afford it.
“Us and Catoctin are the two smallest schools in the county. We don’t have the resources that the other schools in the county have,” Eye told reporter Jillian Atelsek. “We don’t have big businesses in our city that can give us money for the field.”
We certainly don’t begrudge any school from having a turf field. But this unfair approach FCPS is using doesn’t work.
Retiree Gary Levy has taken daily walks with his wife for many years, as part of their commitment to staying active into retirement. But, more recently, he began bringing a trash bag with him and rubber gloves, so he can do a little community service during his strolls by picking up trash and beautifying the community, one less cigarette butt and plastic wrapper at a time.
“If I were an archaeologist, it’d be very interesting to categorize some of it,” he told The News-Post for our Prime Time special section, mentioning that he’s found some interesting items, including a few discarded cell phones. He estimates that he collects between five and 10 pounds of trash each day.
His neighbors in Whittier appreciate his efforts and have gifted him with an extendable grabbing arm, gloves, boxes of trash bags, even a construction-grade, reflective vest, as well as gift certificates. We appreciate him as well and can only hope that others around the county might consider doing the same.
It’s a great example of how one individual can make a difference.
Frederick police and county firefighters settled a month-long blood feud Thursday with firefighters gaining the upper hand... or arm, as it were.
But in this challenge to see which group of first-responders could collect the largest number of blood donations, the real winner was the American Red Cross and all of those who might benefit from these lifesaving gifts.
Back in December, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe posted a challenge video online to announce this friendly competition between the agencies to support the Red Cross’ efforts to combat a national blood shortage.
This Battle of the Badges was held Thursday, with 63 donors showing up to make donations. The competitive spirit certainly brought people but we’re guessing it had more to do with the mindset of these first-responders. Helping others is their nature, and this week, they once again proved that.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.