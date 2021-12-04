Linganore High’s football team will find itself in a familiar position tonight when it plays for the state 3A championship against Northern High from Calvert County. It’s the fourth straight season Linganore has made the state’s final four, not counting last year when the state tournament wasn’t held.
The Lancers got to the championship game by beating the Frederick High Cadets last Friday night, bringing Linganore’s season record to a perfect 12-0. Coach Rick Conner and his team will try to keep the unbeaten season intact when they take the field at 7 p.m. at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. The trip will be even more significant for many on the team considering last year’s make-shift season due to the pandemic. Local football fans were fortunate to have a full season this year and a Lancer victory would be a great way to cap off a return to a “normal” year of high school football.
We hope a lot of Lancer fans can make the trip down to cheer on the team in person. If not, follow us on Twitter at @FrederickSports for updates and, of course, on our website and in the paper for a wrap-up of the game.
One more thing — Go Lancers!
We love it when we get to write about local people helping others. That’s what drew us to Galila Ibrahim’s story about building a sensory playground at Centerville Elementary School in Urbana.
The idea for the sensory playground was inspired by Ibrahim’s younger brother, a seventh-grader with a speech impediment that “makes it really difficult for him to articulate his emotions,” Ibrahim told our reporter Jillian Atelsek. On a typical playground, he and others like her brother can be overwhelmed by the multiple sensory inputs.
Ibrahim, along with other members of Urbana High School’s National Art Honors Society, worked on the play area for about a month, painting the whole area by hand. The space is designed to be more subdued, though it does feature a colorful playground that includes a giant rendering of the solar system, a hopscotch course and more.
“The benefits are endless for all of our kids. said Centerville’s Principal Karen Hopson.
It’s fortunate we have students such as Ibrahim who are willing to give their time to help others.
About a year ago, it wasn’t always that easy to find a place to get tested for COVID-19. Now, you can pick up an at-home test while checking out a book at a county library branch.
Beginning this past Thursday, libraries began offering free at-home test kits as part of a state health department program. The state distributed about half a million Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits statewide. The kits contain two tests that are intended to be used by one person at least 36 hours apart and within three days of each other.
You can walk in to pick up a test but there is a limit to one per person and four per family and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Considering how tough it was to get a test earlier in the pandemic, it’s great that the state is making access to them so much easier.
You were warned. Local police agencies reminded motorists to not get behind the wheel if they were celebrating with alcohol over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Despite the many reminders, including in our paper and website, multiple motorists failed to listen. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department and Maryland State Police each reported busier-than-usual weekends in terms of traffic stops, and more importantly, DUI arrests.
Between the three agencies, more than 10 people were cited for DUI.
That’s not good. Drinking and driving is dangerous and we all need to remember to have a designated driver or use any number of ride services to get home safely.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
