Yea: S.H.E. Week is back for a third year to celebrate and connect local women through a weeklong slew of lectures, networking events and other activities from Aug 22 to 27. S.H.E. Week was developed by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee and, in 2021, is a mix of in-person and virtual events.
We’re particularly excited about the S.H.E. Pitch competition, which is new this year. Held at Hodson Auditorium at Hood College this coming Thursday, the event will highlight six finalists who will compete in front of a live audience and a panel of judges to win cash prizes to launch or grow their business, a la “Shark Tank.” All in attendance will get a chance to vote for their favorite finalist for the People’s Choice award.
At a time in history when women have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this women-centric program will surely help to lift up the women in our lives and communities who are making a positive impact.
Yea: Earlier this year, a group of teens in Thurmont asked town leaders to build a skate park. The idea came because they were tired of being kicked out of parking lots and communities for doing what they love — skateboarding.
But they persisted, raising initially about $6,000 (now up to $16,000) and getting the town board of commissioners to support the idea. This led to the board asking the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for a grant from Program Open Space, a program that provides counties with funds for public space projects.
While the DNR's approval is expected next month, Thurmont approved a bid this week for about $83,000 from a Pennsylvania firm to build the skate park. And in doing so, the teens proved to the commissioners that adding a skate park can be a positive addition to Thurmont.
“You’ve convinced not only me, but I’m sure other old-timers that are in town who probably would have frowned upon it,” Commissioner Wes Hamrick said at Tuesday's meeting.
The teens' efforts are being felt beyond Thurmont as well. At a recent New Market council meeting, a resident suggested that town build a skate park, referencing the effort in Thurmont. Not a bad trend, if you ask us.
Nay: Is Frederick's sister cities program in trouble? Well, we sure hope not.
For decades, the Frederick Sister Cities Association has been instrumental in promoting cultural exchanges between Frederick and Moerzheim and Schifferstadt, Germany. The local connections with these places half a world away stretch back to the 1700s when local settlers arrived from those European cities.
Over the years, Frederick and these cities have had exchanges of visitors, musical groups and when in office, former Frederick mayor and now State Sen. Ron Young exchanged Christmas cards with his counterparts.
But membership in the FSCA has been dwindling over the years and member Ronnie Osterman raised concerns this week, to the point where she wonders if the group can survive much longer. At a meeting last month, for instance, only a handful of people showed up to help, down from a few dozen at its peak.
And that's a shame, considering that Frederick County has plenty of descendants from these German cities. And, "genealogy is a big thing right now," Osterman said.
So, if you have an interest in local history, head to their website at fredericksistercitiesassociation.weebly.com.
Yea: By all accounts, the new Rock Creek School will be a shining achievement for our county. The new facility, built on the same campus as Walkersville Middle, replaces a dated school in Frederick that serves some our most vulnerable — more than 70 county students between 3 and 21 years old with significant mental and physical disabilities.
To go over just a few highlights: The new school is almost 25,000 square feet larger than its predecessor, has wider hallways to accommodate multiple wheelchairs and has appropriate lighting and playground equipment, a new and improved therapeutic pool, and other amenities to best serve these students.
This project was years in the making, and cost about $50 million to complete, but it needed to be done, and we couldn't be happier to see those smiling faces enjoying their first day in the new school on Wednesday.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
