One of those big question every parent faces is when to get your child their own mobile phone. Getting the answer to that question is often compounded by the impact social media and technology has on society and children specifically.
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democratic congressman, has joined a bipartisan group of elected officials, to examine the issue, Raskin has joined with others in the House and Senate, to propose the Children and Media Research Advancement Act.
If approved, the bill would provide $15 million for fiscal years 2022-24 and $25 million each in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 for research on technology and media’s impact on the cognitive, physical and socio-emotional development of children.
“I think we’ve entered a brave new world of children using technology and social media,” Raskin, who represents a broad swath of Frederick County, told us on Tuesday.
According to stats from Raskin’s office, about 98 percent of children under the age of 8 have access to a mobile phone while at home with the typical one receiving their own phone by 10. At the same time, children who heavily use technology and social media are more likely to be unhappy, depressed or more likely to be at risk for suicide.
Sobering statistics for parents to say the least. And while most already know the problems that can confront children online when unsupervised, we hope Raskin and his co-sponsors can get this measure approved to give parents more tools to keep children safe whenever they decide to give their children a phone or access to other technology.
If you’re a sports fan, you can’t yet bet on games at a casino in Maryland and the delay means potentially millions of dollars in lost revenue here.
During the 2020 election, voters turned out at the polls to overwhelmingly support sports betting in Maryland. Nearly a year later, the process of approving sites is creeping along while neighboring states continue to rake in the revenue.
On Wednesday, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission did give initial approval for sports wagering to three casinos — The Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover and MGM National Harbor near D.C. Final approval is still a while away.
Those casinos are the first among 17 potential locations in the state. A location in Frederick is also being considered. Next, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission have to OK applications before the Maryland Lottery Commission can issue formal licenses.
We appreciate that state officials need to be diligent in the approval process, especially when pertaining to gambling licenses. But considering that bordering states are already so far ahead of us in allowing sports gambling, we wouldn’t bet on this making a big impact anyway.
A partnership announced this week between Frederick Health and Mount St. Mary’s University will bring a much-needed health care facility to the northern part of the county.
By opening this facility in Emmitsburg, Frederick Health will be providing a closer option for medical care to residents who currently have to travel to Frederick or Hagerstown for such services.
The partnership with the Mount will also mean the continued expansion of health services available to students and athletes at the university.
“As our county continues to grow, we must ensure that all Frederick County residents can receive quality medical treatment,” Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said in a release.
We welcome this partnership because we know that our neighbors in the northern part of the county should not have to travel great distances to get treatment, prevention and other wellness services.
Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Thurmont this weekend for the annual Catoctin Colorfest.
Canceled last year because of COVID, the annual event is known as one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. It features local art, jewelry, crafts and more.
Colorfest will continue as a two-day event with plenty to see and do both Saturday and Sunday.
For full details and a schedule, go to colorfest.org.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.