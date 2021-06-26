What’s not to love about the work I Believe In Me has done during the pandemic.
The Frederick nonprofit pivoted from its core mission to feeding the hungry during a desperate time of need.
They’re not going away, but organization leaders say it’s time to shift their focus.
After more than a year of distributing meals to 94,000 people, I Believe In Me is transitioning from drive-thru food distributions back to youth programs.
“Our focus, our mission is youth empowerment, and now more than ever, our youth need rehabilitation, people to help heal the wounds of COVID-19,” I Believe In Me Executive Director Aje Hill said this week.
According to Hill, the food distribution will continue through drops at various schools and donations to local churches, sober homes and other organizations. But the weekly distributions at the former Frederick Towne Mall will be no more after next week.
As Hill said: “We’re not going away.” And that’s something we can all appreciate.
Rep. Jamie Raskin and his family have gone through unthinkable pain after his son died by suicide just six months ago.
But on Monday, Raskin and state leaders gathered to celebrate a bill that will expand the state’s mental health services.
The Thomas Bloom Raskin Act (SB719 and HB812), which the General Assembly approved this year, will use the state’s existing 211 mental health crisis agency to establish periodic check-ins and connections to mental health resources for people who opt in.
The bill, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Larry Hogan, goes into effect July 1.
“We just want the young people out there who are in crisis to know that there are lots of ways they can get help,” Raskin told the News-Post after the event.
There has been an increased focus on mental health, which we agree must continue to be a priority. This initiative is just one more tool to help those who are in crisis.
To find out more, or to sign up for the health check program, go to 211md.org/healthcheck.
We love a good animal story but who doesn’t. Earlier this week, we ran across a great one, courtesy of a local lifeguard and his friend who were out in a boat fishing on Lake Linganore.
Brayden Kuhn, who had only recently received his lifeguard certification, saw a baby deer jump off a dock. Almost immediately, Kuhn and his friend noticed that the deer was in trouble. So Kuhn jumped in, grabbed the fawn and got it back onto land.
“That’s not how I planned my first rescue to be,” Kuhn, a rising senior at Oakdale High, told our reporter Mary Grace Keller. “Hopefully, it’ll be the first and the last.”
But this can be the nature of being a lifeguard; you never know when you might be called on to help. We’re glad Brayden was there save a life.
Yes, we’re happy life continues to return to some sense of normalcy, but we’re not happy to hear about traffic.
AAA projects that 1,036,400 Marylanders will travel between July 1 and July 5, the highest travel volume on record for the holiday weekend since 2001. That includes an estimated 960,000 cars hitting the road for the Fourth of July.
Those numbers are sure to affect everyone, so we hope that those who do take to the roads remember to pack snacks, fill your gas tanks and don’t lose your cool — if you know what we mean.
We hope everyone has a happy and safe Fourth of July.
But just thinking about the traffic has us feeling a nice weekend at home sounds good right about now.
