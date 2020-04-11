Yea: When Passover began Wednesday night, many Jewish families were unable to sit down for seder with everyone in their family. We suspect that Christians will be facing the same issue tomorrow, Easter Sunday. More consequences of social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic.
We know it’s a hardship for families and it’s not the way we want to celebrate the important holidays and special occasions in our lives. A big thumbs down, right? Well, we’ve got a different take.
During this week’s seders, Jewish families improvised, bringing as many together as possible over Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and other internet-based platforms. For weeks since the pandemic began, places of worship have done the same thing to make sure religious services continue. And for more secular celebrations, we suspect there’ll be plenty of virtual Easter egg hunts so that the grandparents can participate.
So our thumbs up is in part for the strength of our community in keeping these important celebrations going. And we’re also buoyed by the passage at the end of the seder that many shared this Passover, which is roughly summarized as “Next Year Together.” That’s a message of hope that we all need.
Speaking of people adapting to this new world, all we need to do is look at the wonderfully unique ways people are coming together while staying apart.
Take the Mount Airy residents who have the occasional happy hour while sitting out on their decks. Or the outdoor sing-along at the Park Place Apartments. Or the groups in Emmitsburg and Burkittsville that have made a point to check in on their neighbors. We featured all of these groups in a story Friday. But we’ve heard dozens of other examples as well.
“It seems like such an innocent thing, let’s all go outside and chat with our neighbors on our back decks,” Mount Airy’s Alex Thomas told our reporter Steve Bohnel. “But we’ve been cooped up for weeks ... so this a great idea to keep our social distancing, but still be able to see each other.”
Seems like a great idea to us. We hope others will come up with their own ways to stay in touch, even if it is from at least six feet apart.
As of this week, there are upwards of 16 million people in the United States who became unemployed in the past three weeks, likely because of COVID-19. Here in Maryland, 234,000 have filed for unemployment since March 15, with a little more than 10,000 of them here in Frederick County.
We know it isn’t easy to lose a job, even if it’s temporary and even if, between the Maryland unemployment plan and the recent federal supplemental plan, many of those who make less than $50,000 a year might not see a significant loss in income.
The trouble is, filing for unemployment hasn’t been a smooth process because of the overwhelming numbers. We’re not blaming the state workers trying to process the claims. They’re working extended hours but they’re just not set up for this volume. The process delays on top of the job loss is a double punch to the gut.
But if there is a silver lining here, it’s that benefits for those unemployed start the day they were separated from their jobs. So the money will be there, even if it might take a little longer to get enrolled.
It’s pretty much the norm these days for events to not take place as planned because of COVID-19. And this week we learned that another regional gathering — the Contemporary American Theater Festival — won’t be happening this summer.
While the very absence of the Shepherdstown, West Virginia, festival hurts, as many local residents flocked to it annually to check out the nationally acclaimed plays on stage, it’s also disheartening to know that an event set for July is already scrapped — in April.
Granted, a lot of prep is involved in CATF, which is typically done around this time. That cannot happen now, and we respect the organizers’ tough decision to reschedule the festival for next year. We just hope this isn’t what has to happen to every summer 2020 event, not only because we’d miss them, but because that would mean some sense of normalcy isn’t happening anytime soon.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
