Based on the donations we saw Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we’ll venture a guess the annual Stuff the Bus campaign was a huge success.
Every year, the United Way of Frederick County and a host of nonprofits and volunteers collect school supplies for children in need. The assistance this provides is crucial as our youngsters return to school. Without these supplies, many would struggle to learn.
There were about 125 volunteers on Wednesday. We’d like to give a special shoutout to the Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel, who has worked tirelessly for years to make sure the annual Frederick City Schools Supply Drive, which is part of the Stuff the Bus campaign, goes off without a hitch — and that includes these last two years during a global pandemic.
As Kershner Daniel put it so eloquently: “Behind every single one of those boxes are families.”
And because of all the organizations and members of the community who donated items, those families are a lot better off.
Reaching a “substantial” threshold when talking about the COVID-19 pandemic could be a good sign, but in this case, it most certainly is not.
Unfortunately, Frederick County’s level of coronavirus transmission was considered “substantial” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, crossing the threshold at which the public health agency recommends that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — resume masking in public indoor settings.
As of now, there isn’t another mandate, but as we’ve said before, masks, social distancing and hand washing help slow the spread of this deadly virus.
So while we can continue to celebrate the growing number of people in Frederick County who are vaccinated — more than 70 percent of eligible residents — we are concerned by this latest trend.
We’ll be glad when this horrible pandemic is substantially over, but for now, we encourage you to remain vigilant.
The smiles on the faces of the kids at the National Night Out festivities across Frederick County this week said it all.
There was plenty on the schedule, from K9 demonstrations to special activities geared toward the county’s youngest.
Hundreds of residents across the county turned out at multiple locations to meet representatives from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, local fire departments and other organizations.
“It just allows us to interact a lot more closely with the community,” Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeremy Holler told reporter Mary Grace Keller.
Given the national discussions about law enforcement, we know events like this help strengthen that bond between police and the communities they serve.
We all love taking a walk along Carroll Creek or throughout downtown Frederick, but what more can be done to make the city more pedestrian friendly? What about those of us who like to go for a bike ride?
Thankfully, city officials are taking a close look at bicycle and pedestrian plans to determine other options. Right now, they are asking for feedback from you. Two more meetings in August (Aug. 10 and 31) are on the schedule, so make sure to tune in and provide feedback.
The city hopes to have a draft ready by the end of the year or early in 2022. The “Let’s Move Frederick” plan is a jumping-off point that will take years to develop, but this will start things off on the right foot.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.