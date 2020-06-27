Yea: Comic book fans don’t have many options anymore, so when the pandemic hit and local shops closed, readers were left without their favorites.
For many, hobbies associated with comic book stores are about more than just shopping. It’s about camaraderie.
But don’t fear, (insert favorite super hero character’s name) is here to save the day. Local shops like Beyond Comics in Frederick found ways to keep in touch, including holding Facebook sales once or twice a week and mailing or even delivering products to customers.
Hopefully, they were all able to weather the storm and can soon return to normalcy as patrons return.
Nay: We understood when changes were made to push up the first day of school. Gov. Larry Hogan fought for the post-Labor Day start date, and the state tried it out, but districts said it made adopting a calendar too difficult.
But now Frederick County Public Schools is taking it to the extreme. The school board put out a call for feedback this week to see what parents think of starting school on Aug. 18 in 2021 and Aug. 10 — you read that correctly Aug. 10 — in 2022.
Sure, it would push the last day of school up to mid-May, but that would mean a shorter vacation during the actual summer months and countless other issues for students, parents and teachers. There has to be a better compromise. If you want to submit feedback and review the calendars, go to www.fcps.org/calendarcomments.
Nay: We knew canceling the Catoctin Colorfest was likely to happen, but as we’ve said about countless other events, it still hurts.
This is a big one for Thurmont. The two-day event in October draws tens of thousands of people to town and thousands of dollars are raised for local organizations and charities.
But, like we just said, thousands of people usually come, and that’s just not safe in 2020. COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Maryland, but that’s because of safety precautions being followed. Organizers and town officials agreed this week that it would be next to impossible to host this local favorite in a safe way.
We know the right decision was made, and like organizers said, “We look forward to celebrating 57th anniversary of the event next year.”
Yea: There’s been plenty said and written about adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic. A program at Hood College took an interesting approach to it this year.
Archaeology students are required to do field work as part of their studies. With schools doing remote learning, you’d think that would be difficult for an archaeology class that usually sends students to study abroad to search for artifacts in places like Italy.
David Hixson, a visiting professor of archaeology at Hood, lives on an 18th-century farmhouse property in West Virginia. He held an online summer course called “Hood College Online Archaeological Field School: Backyard Archaeology” and had students dig in their backyards or somewhere else where they could legally dig and learn the techniques.
That showed great initiative. We just hope students told their parents before they started digging up the garden.
