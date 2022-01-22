It’s certainly not groundbreaking news, but we didn’t want let a decision made by the New Market Town Council last week pass by without acknowledging some positive jurisdictional teamwork between the city of Frederick and the town of New Market.
On Jan. 12, New Market’s Town Council voted 5-0 to have the Frederick Police Department assist by reviewing video footage from the town’s newly installed speed camera system. The city of Frederick had previously approved the agreement.
The idea makes since. FPD already uses the same camera system, so the department already knows how to review the footage. And at a cost of only $45 an hour for about four hours a week, it sure seems like a pretty cost-effective plan. And a nice example of two local jurisdictions working together.
The cameras are expected to be operational by spring, about a year since the council approved a speed camera ordinance. So if you’re driving through New Market, slow down or you might be making an unplanned donation to the town’s coffers.
The local sports community received some disappointing news this week when the owners of Frederick Indoor Sports Center announced they will close the doors at the end of March.
The Brookfield Court facility, which has been hosting indoor soccer, lacrosse, flag football and many other events, has been a fixture in the community since 2000. Owners Tony “C” Checchia and Roby Malandrucco told reporter Patrick Kernan earlier this week that they have been looking for someone to take over the facility and keep it running as a sports facility. But alas, they couldn’t find any takers so they are in the process of selling the property to someone for industrial use.
“The offers started coming in September, and we kept turning them down, because we wanted to exhaust every possible option for securing the buyer who was going to keep it going as a sports center,” Checchia told us. “But for both personal and economic reasons, we finally came to the realization that we can’t just keep wishing and hoping and praying that we’re going to find a sports buyer.”
We know the loss of FISC is troubling for the sports community. Undoubtedly, many local athletes — young and not so young — will be looking for somewhere else to go come this spring. And while we know it will somehow work out for them, the loss of FISC isn’t going to be easy.
The work the Frederick Center has accomplished over the last 10 years is noteworthy. Not only have they strived to support an underserved LGBTQ+ community in Frederick County, they’ve done so without a permanent home.
Until now.
After spending years working out of local churches, the Frederick Center recently opened its first permanent location on West Patrick Street in downtown Frederick.
In the short time since they started moving in and getting ready, the group has already felt welcomed and shown that the need is there.
Students and others have started stopping by to hang out and safely socialize, but the group is waiting until the pandemic recedes before hosting in-person support groups and other activities for the community.
Having groups like the Frederick Center highlight Frederick County’s commitment toward inclusivity. Seeing the organization grow and have its own headquarters shows just how far we’ve come.
When you live in an area with a rich history, you’re going to find a lot of people who are interested in what came before them. Frederick County is one of those areas. .
So we’re understandably excited by a series of 11 exhibit signs that tell parts of Emmitsburg’s past as part of a walking tour of the town.
These exhibits, located along the town’s Main Street and Seton Avenue, offer interesting facts that shed light on some of Emmitsburg’s unique history. For instance, one talks about the history of the Emmitsburg railroad and another recounts the town’s 1863 Great Fire.
Created by Ruth Bielobocky, a graphic designer whose work can be seen all around the country in parks and historic sites, and Scott Grove, an interpretive planner and copywriter, the historical details are a perfect addition to the center of town.
Next time you’re in Emmitsburg, make sure you check them out. We plan on it.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
