Ok, we get the idea of making the post office more efficient. If the postal service is going to be run like a business, trying to do so without losing money makes sense.
But, even with that, we’re puzzled by the timing. It seems a bit foolhardy to make these changes at a time when an election — an election that has the potential to inundate the mail with significantly more volume — is just a few months away. It would be akin to a department store cutting back on employees during the Christmas shopping season.
For the moment, we’ll leave all the political wrangling about the post office to the side, as tough as that might be. Instead, we’d make some of the same points posed by a group of protesters outside of the Frederick post office on Tuesday. We’d remind our elected leaders that the post office argument is more than just about delays in ballots. It’s about people getting medicine, bills, checks and even birthday cards on time.
“This country will not work without a post office. We need a postal system,” one protester said. Another said, “Everything has become a partisan issue lately.”
Whatever your political bent, we hope you’ll agree.
Just like most farmers, we’re environmentalists at heart. So we’re pleased that the County Council is tackling the issue of development buffers along streams, lakes and ponds throughout Frederick County. Any steps that we can take to preserve the water quality along the Monocacy River and in other bodies of water are steps that we want to see the county take.
The bill now being considered would simply take the county back to the original waterbody regulations from 2008. These regulations would establish development setbacks — or distances development must be from the water — in order to prevent runoff and other ecological impacts. We agree with these steps, though we do feel that issues raised by property owners about their rights need to be weighed before a final vote on the bill.
Fortunately, there is time. The county’s Planning Commission is scheduled to have a virtual public hearing on the measure Sept. 2, and then will provide a recommendation to council members. We think that’s a good start.
Matt Semelsberger — a former football safety at Urbana and Marist College who gambled on himself by quitting school just shy of his bachelor’s degree six years ago to give it a go in the world of mixed martial arts — earned a unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night last Saturday in Las Vegas.
He became the first fighter in Frederick County history and just the seventh Marylander to appear in the premier fight promotion’s famous octagon. His aggressive three-round win over Carlton Minus improved his record to 7-2 and proved he belonged among the sport’s best as he registered a second-round knockdown and controlled the majority of their welterweight (170 pounds) bout.
Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane probably said it best when he said the city was being “asked to grant a mulligan” on its December 2018 deal with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
The AOPA, which is based at Frederick Municipal Airport, signed a lease to build about 194,000 square feet of hangars at the airport. But when design and construction estimates for the hangars became significantly higher than expected, they approached the city to try to terminate the contract. City staff was willing to end the deal, but MacShane and the other aldermen weren’t quick to let them out of it.
Upon inspection of the deal, the city acknowledged that there were no penalties that could deter the AOPA from trying to get out of the deal, an oversight that both the city and the AOPA agreed was short-sighted. At this point, there doesn’t seem to be an easy answer.
As Mayor Michael O’Connor said, this is “the quintessential no-win situation.”
But it leaves us asking, why didn’t the AOPA get those design and construction estimates before signing the deal? That would have made the most sense and it might have prevented this whole situation.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
