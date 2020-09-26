Every year around this time, fair week takes over in Frederick County. It’s the time when the county’s 4-H kids and those in the Future Farmers of America show off their animals and sell their products. But with the Great Frederick Fair canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we weren’t sure how it would impact those students who have worked so hard all year long raising their animals.
Fortunately, the shows continued this week, albeit without spectators. And with help from a partnership between the University of Maryland Extension in Frederick County, the fair, 4-H, FFA and local processing facilities, there were online bids and donations to sell the animals as is the tradition at the fair.
“In trying to be mindful of the health of our community but still wanting our children to be able to bring in the income for their project to recoup that money they invested. We wanted to offer a sale for the children but be able to do it in a safe manner,” said Donielle Axline, 4-H educator with the county extension service.
Without a fair to show off the work, this was the best option out there. We’re glad these groups were able to come together to do the best they could for our young farmers during these difficult times.
There’s no way to describe losing a loved one to addiction.
Those who do experience that loss, not only have to deal with the grief, but they also deal with the stigma attached to the reason for the loss.
That’s the point behind a photo display at Frederick Health Village, organized by Frederick Health Hospice in partnership with Surviving Our Ultimate Loss, a support group for mothers who’ve lost children to an overdose. A portion of the display remembers those lost to overdose with a series of photos mounted on placards. Another section honors those in recovery and a third offers information about resources in the local community. The display will be up through the end of September, which is also National Recovery Month.
“Grief is hard enough,” said Sandra Toms, a member of SOUL. “Child loss is devastating and then you add on top of that the power, the stigma of addiction, and it just makes it that much harder for families, so that’s part of it, to end the stigma and also provide … some information and more importantly resources.”
We recognize how difficult sharing these stories can be. But Toms and others are doing it in hopes that they will help others before they lose a loved one. We hope their message is heard far a
Here’s a crime fighting tip: If you don’t want your car stolen, don’t leave your keys inside. And maybe lock the doors, too.
Seems like a pretty simple idea but apparently not one that’s easily remembered. At least that’s our takeaway from stats released earlier this week by the Frederick Police Department following a spate of car thefts.
Of the eight cars stolen recently, six had spare keys left inside. In addition, some of the cars had been left unlocked. “It’s a clear crime of opportunity,” said Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the FPD.
We’ll lament along side of many of you that we wish we were in a world where we didn’t have to worry about things being stolen. But we do and it should only take a few simple steps to safeguard your property.
Henneberry told us this week that if anyone had information about these thefts to call Det. Kyle Jones at 240-674-7058. Or to remain anonymous, contact the tip line at 301-600-8477, by text message at 240-674-8477 or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to a lot of arts and entertainment projects — but it hasn’t stopped Elizabeth Lucas.
Lucas, the founder and producing artistic director of Free Range Humans theater company, recently created Free Range Kids for the next generation of local performers. The nonprofit came together humbly, with a series of grants and some creative cost-cutting measures, and is now in full swing at a space inside Francis Scott Key Mall.
With circus classes to puppetry lessons, Lucas has created an attractive and safe space — both in-person with COVID restrictions, and virtually — to reach a wide range of kids who may not normally see themselves in performing arts roles. And during a pandemic, no less.
We look forward to seeing Free Range Kids and the young performers who make up the clientele thrive.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
