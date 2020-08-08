A big thumbs up to democracy in action during a pandemic as seen this week when Brunswick held its first all vote-by-mail election.
Not only did it ensure that residents had a chance to have their voices heard, but it was done so in record fashion for Brunswick, with a never-before-seen 2,077 votes cast, which represents 38 percent of the city’s registered voters.
We know times are tough, and we are headed toward a massive undertaking with the election in November, but we hope things can run as smoothly as they appeared to in Brunswick.
We know the county school board is being meticulous when it comes to figuring out how to safely include some in-person instruction this fall for the students who really cannot afford months of virtual learning, but time is running out.
At their meeting Wednesday, board members went back and forth on how to implement these options for special education and English Language Learner students, among others, but not much was accomplished and they don’t have another meeting until Aug. 19. And don’t forget that virtual learning begins a few days later on Aug. 31.
Their biggest hang-ups appear to be whether teachers and staff feel comfortable providing some in-person instruction and debate over if there should be a systemwide plan or do they leave it up to individual administrators to figure out which students are brought in.
We hope the board can make some real progress at its next meeting so this can be put in place immediately or not long after the school year starts.
Seeing those empty shelves at the Frederick Community Action Agency food bank was heartbreaking.
But increased demand and outreach because of the coronavirus pandemic and record job loss has left the nonprofit in desperate need of donations. The Frederick Community Action Agency has been giving out as much as 1,000 pounds of food per week and doing so with a smaller inventory because of fewer collection drives and other events to bring in donations.
That’s why they are asking for help. You can still donate despite the pandemic.
No contact donation drop-off is available at 14 E. All Saints Street. Residents can pull into the parking lot and drop their donations off in one of the large blue bins in the loading dock. You can also make monetary donations through Friends for Neighborhood Progress (make a note for “FOODBANK”). Go to their website for all the specifics.
Frederick County has a lot of creative and talented residents. And when those talented people find ways to use their craft for good causes, we are all for it. Such is the case with local artists Johnny Mercer and Makoto Nomura.
Mercer, a Woodsboro resident, has been using his talents to paint Black Lives Matter logos and other social justice symbols around downtown Frederick. Don’t worry, he gets permission from property owners and the paint is water- or chalk-based and temporary.
The work is done tastefully and blends in with the rest of the public art that makes downtown a destination. We love this peaceful and aesthetically pleasing expression of supporting a cause of social justice and we’re glad Mercer chose downtown to showcase his talents.
Along those same lines, Nomura, a Frederick resident, has been offering beautiful sketches to people who donate to the Black Lives Matter movement. In these days of financial struggle, especially for artists, we find it commendable that they have chosen to use their talents to donate to a cause they believe in. And for the record, the sketches are incredible.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
