Yea: The mandate by Gov. Larry Hogan for universal COVID-19 testing at the state’s nursing homes and long-term care health facilities is a welcome step.
Under Hogan’s order, residents must be screened every day for symptoms of the coronavirus by a health care professional. And the facility must routinely inform residents, staff and family about what these screenings are finding.
“It is heart-wrenching enough that families can’t visit their loved ones, but it’s even worse when they can’t get information about what is happening inside these facilities,” Hogan said earlier this week.
We can’t agree more. Here at Frederick County’s 11 care facilities reporting positive cases, there are at least 311 cases and 43 deaths among staff and residents as of Wednesday. Those numbers are likely low, considering that not all staff members live in the county, so they would be categorized by their home address.
It’s steps such as this that will be important as we get this virus’ spread under control. And it’s particularly important in places that house some of our most vulnerable.
Yea: We owe our community’s essential workers a debt of thanks all the time. But during this pandemic, our gratitude has increased 10-fold.
We’re glad others feel the same way. Earlier this week, Flying Dog Brewery, Roasthouse Pub and McCutcheon’s Apple Products teamed up to hand out hundreds of meals to some of Frederick’s public safety, health care and other front-line workers.
Volunteers made sure these essential heroes received a hot meal and a six-pack of beer during a drive-thru “happy hour” held in the College Park Plaza Shopping Center on Tuesday. The hundreds of meals were gone quickly.
”We actually prepared for 400 meals and we ended up getting about 450 meals, and we ran out in about three and a half hours,” said Niko Negas, Roasthouse Pub’s executive chef. When the meals ran out, they served pizza and gave away some gift cards.
The giveaway was yet another great gesture of support for the front-line heroes here in Frederick County. We thank them.
Yea: Some pretty good news for Frederick-area history was announced last week. And during a pandemic, we’ll take all the positive news we can.
Phase I of a project to rehabilitate the 180-year-old Rocky Springs School House is under way, thanks to the Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc., the nonprofit organization that owns the school. The plan is to restore the school to its original look with the goal of eventually turning the building into a center for “historical interpretation and research about the history of the school and the people who used it.”
The building is a real historical gem for the county. It served as a public school, mostly for local farm children, from 1839-1930 and a house of worship for more than 40 years. It was even the site of a Civil War skirmish.
We’re appreciative that it’s being preserved.
Nay: It became official Tuesday when the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association made the announcement that no more sports would be contested during the 2019-20 school year. But it had been a foregone conclusion for several weeks.
A state basketball tournament and an entire spring sports season — which included hundreds of participants in baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field, and tennis — were wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three Frederick County basketball teams were denied the chance to play for a state title. Spring athletes lost the chance to improve and showcase their skills on fields, tracks and courts. Seniors missed out on the chance to lead their teams and go for glory one last time.
In short, the decision needed to finally be handed down. But that didn’t make it any easier to digest for the athletes who lost their opportunity to compete and shine.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.