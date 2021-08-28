COVID-19 has had a negative impact on us all, but a recent survey released by the United Way of Frederick County shows that it had an even larger impact on households that were already struggling to make ends meet.
That survey, answered by 584 Frederick County residents, showed that ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) households were significantly more challenged to cover basic living expenses such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we see the biggest concerns were fear of contracting COVID-19, mental health issues, access to child care and food. It is essential that we continue to address these burdens placed on ALICE households and help these families recover their health, their education and their financial stability,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in a news release last week.
We can’t say that these issues are surprising. Even before the pandemic, we were all well aware of the struggles ALICE households faced. ALICE families need better access to health care, affordable housing and livable wages. But the needs are now more acute.
Those who are in a position to help can do so through places of worship, nonprofits such as United Way and by encouraging local governments to continue their support.
At her weekly press conference Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner listed some pretty sad statistics that showed Frederick County is lagging behind other Maryland jurisdictions in the battle against COVID-19.
The county has higher positive and case rates than the state. As of Thursday morning, the local positivity rate was 6.33 percent, while the state’s was only 4.89 percent. For new cases, the seven-day average here was 22.84 cases per 100,000 people while the state’s rate was 17.8.
More to the point, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Frederick Health Hospital is also rising, with 31 patients there, including seven in intensive care, as of the time of her press conference. About 80 percent of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.
Gardner, while saying that the public can visit county government buildings by appointment only until Oct. 1, called for everyone to get vaccinated, to wear masks indoors and to look out for children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.
“Over 50,000 adults in our community remain unvaccinated. This is unacceptable. It is up to all of us to protect our children, who are not eligible for vaccines,” she said. “We can beat COVID once and for all if people would simply get vaccinated and wear a mask.”
It’s clear the pandemic isn’t over, as these numbers point out. And no one wants to go back to more restrictions. Being more vigilant, as Gardner suggests, makes perfect sense.
On Our Own, a recovery and wellness center, opened up its new location in downtown Frederick last week and we hope that its new home is a welcoming location for its clients.
On Our Own, which has centers in 16 other Maryland jurisdictions, opened its Frederick location in 1998. It offers free peer support resources, advocacy and life and recovery coaching to adults and families with mental health issues and/or substance use disorders.
What makes the nonprofit’s new location at 22 S. Market St. most interesting is that it is now more visible to passersby who might need help. In fact, the center’s executive director, Jill Krisnitsky, told our reporter Angela Roberts that, since the move, a few people have already walked in without appointments seeking help.
During 2020, On Our Own had 2,410 interactions with those who needed help and served 382 people. With the challenges of COVID-19, Krisnitsky told us she wants to double those numbers.
We applaud the goal and wish them well in their new location. On Our Own’s walk-in center is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on weekends. They can also be reached at 301-620-0555 or email at onourownfrederick@gmail.com.
In this time of masks and restrictions, we sympathize with parents who are looking for a way to entertain their little ones. What we saw earlier this week was a pretty super idea.
Walkersville Southern Railroad, in conjunction with the Frederick County Public Libraries, hosted a Super Hero Train Excursion for pre-schoolers on Wednesday. During this two-hour activity, parents, along with youngsters in superhero costumes, took an 8-mile train ride, stopping at a park for lunch and story time. On this scorching hot day, wearing a mask didn’t seem to be a big issue for the children, most likely because they were super excited to be dressed like their heroes.
Who knows, maybe events like this will be enough to get adults to wear those other masks more often.
