We’re betting that each of us could probably sit down and make a list of why we like it here in Frederick County. Pretty easy for us who live and work here.
But if you’re an executive looking for a place to start or expand your business, the cruel reality is that we’re too often a spot on a map. And there are plenty of spots on maps that want your business, your taxes and, perhaps more, your jobs.
Attracting large businesses to a town is no easy task. The competition between areas can be fierce and, like it or not, it often comes down to the incentives a business might receive.
That’s why it’s important that the County Council approves a nearly $400,000 tax credit to the Australian-based Ellume Ltd. to support the company’s plans to build a biotech lab and create 1,500 jobs here. Getting approval of the tax credits was a condition of the firm receiving a $2 million loan from the state’s commerce department.
The tax credit is “in the best interest of the citizens and community at large,” Helen Propheter, executive director of the county’s office of economic development, said in a letter to the council last month.
We recognize some might not agree. But if it means attracting more jobs and businesses to the county, we’d make a deal like this every day.
Until recently, many Americans didn’t know the significance of June 19. Not anymore.
After years of trying to shine a light on the importance of the day, it is finally getting its due.
Locally, groups have been coming together — and will do so again today — to celebrate. Known as Juneteenth, it commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War had ended.
But now, the celebrations are no longer relegated to small, community events. Juneteenth has become one of 12 federal holidays.
If you’re in the area of Mullinix Park on West All Saints Street in Frederick on Saturday, stop on by for some of the events planned for today. From 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be speakers, music, vendors food trucks, walking tours and more.
You hardly ever hear candidates campaign on the promise to dredge a lake. The topic is boring and expensive — two words that are the bane of any politician’s existence.
But it’s an important one, and city and county officials here in Frederick got it done with the recent completion of the Lake Linganore dredging project, which also received financial support from the Lake Linganore Association.
Last week, County Executive Jan Gardner announced the end of the $21 million project to increase capacity at the lake, which is used as the primary water source for the city of Frederick.
Not the most exciting news, but if you live in Frederick and turn on the tap, it’s news you will appreciate.
High school sports have been back, but it wasn’t until the current spring season that teams had the opportunity to compete for state championships since the start of the pandemic.
For these student-athletes, it will be among the biggest, proudest accomplishment of their high school careers.
So many great teams made Frederick County proud this year. We want to give a big thumbs up to all the players, coaches, assistants and other supporters for making this happen.
The season ends today, and we congratulate all the teams, including those that played Friday and today for state crowns.
Yeas and nays is a weekly feature of quick-hit opinions from The Frederick News-Post’s editorial board. Send your suggestions to letters@newspost.com.
