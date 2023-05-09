Well over one half of the American population want state and federal legislators to pass sensible gun control laws.
Well over one half of the American population want state and federal legislators to pass sensible gun control laws.
Unfortunately, only a few have done so, despite the fact that innocent children and adults are being killed by mass shootings.
Furthermore, well over one half of the American population is against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Again, women are forced to carry to full term a pregnancy resulting from rape, not to mention the health risks women are forced to experience when their unborn child is either non-viable or otherwise causing serious medical complications, with the possibility of the death of the mother.
Various extremist positions have caused horrendous results on both of these issues.
Extremist positions on gun control have failed to make our children and ourselves safe in schools, churches, grocery stores, or entertainment venues.
What is being advocated is a multi-level solution:
■ sensible background checks, including mental health assessments
■ red flag laws
■ banning, in all states, automatic and high-velocity guns, and having the discussion and education on what type of guns should be banned and why
■ requiring safe storage of guns
■ education on nonviolent problem solving
■ the possibility of shoring up of schools, churches, retail stores, and other public buildings
■ the elimination of guns used in mass shootings from being reintroduced into society
■ the revocation of permitless open carry laws.
All of this must be done collectively through discussions and public hearings on both the federal and state levels while preserving our Second Amendment rights.
Extremist positions have also caused serious health and mental issues for women forced to carry a pregnancy to full term, either resulting from rape or serious health conditions of the unborn child.
The Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade has existed for 50 years, allowing abortions.
Today, abortion is considered health care and should be kept as a private decision between mother and doctor.
The decision in Roe v. Wade should be codified into law.
These extremist positions are not only making it unsafe for children, men, and women, but also eroding our democracy, resulting in an authoritarian-type government. This is not America and not what the Constitution was meant to produce — our democracy.
Maria D. Ciccone-Fiorentino
Frederick
