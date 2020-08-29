I sat in my car with the air conditioning on one morning last month, reading a nonfiction book called “The Sports Gene.”
Out my windshield, in the bright heat, was a tennis court full of kids. One of them was my son.
With an eye toward getting him outdoors and active rather than our pandemic norm, I put L.J.’s name down for free tennis lessons earlier this summer. They were only once a week for two hours.
That day, as I read Chapter 5, “The Talent of Trainability,” my 10-year-old was trying to toss the ball straight up in front of himself before swinging his racket to strike it over the net.
Things were not going great.
It served as ironic that, at the time, I was engrossed in a piece of work by David Epstein that delves deeply into the balance between nature vs. nurture, seeking how and why elite athletes become elite.
I’ve learned about 10,000-hour thinking. I’ve learned about the contrasts between two world-champion high jumpers with vastly different Achilles tendons. I’ve learned about how Kenyans and Ethiopians might be built for long-distance running, while Jamaicans may or may not be born to sprint. I’ve learned how a former drug addict changed the sport of dogsled racing by carefully breeding a bunch of castoff canines.
But I didn’t need the book to learn that my son, bless him, probably doesn’t possess the sports gene in any sense that Epstein’s book examines.
He kept tossing up that ball, though.
My goal with the tennis lessons wasn’t to see if I had spawned the next Roger Federer. I just wanted to get L.J. away from his gaming systems to sample a different activity. It’s one that, if he takes to it, can provide a healthy recreational outlet for decades.
At present, his primary outlets are: 1. Fortnite. 2. Zelda. 3. Fortnite and Zelda YouTube videos.
Then, there is his other hobby: Facetiming with his cousin, who plays video games the entire time they’re on the phone.
When they actually talk to each other, they talk about video games, a subject my son steers most conversations toward. One morning as he watched me exercise, I mentioned that my arms tingle sometimes when I do a pyramid of chair dips. L.J. could relate, he said, because his fingers often go numb during his marathon Nintendo Switch sessions.
That was a few weeks before we walked the dog as L.J. briefed me on the lawsuit between Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite) and Apple, including what percent cut (30) Apple gets of every in-app purchase, which he called “micro transactions.”
I can’t fault him for his macro interest in gaming. Not given the world we live in. Sports were never his thing, but the times of COVID have us isolating more than ever. And unlike most sports, gaming is something he can do with others that doesn’t require him to be around them.
I am keenly aware of this because most mornings I am awakened by L.J., who is wearing a headset in a nearby room and screaming at his Fortnite partners — who are elsewhere in the county.
At times, I’m troubled by the amount of gaming he does. We cap it each day but also give him opportunities to earn more.
Occasionally, if his screen time is up, instead of doing anything else at all, he takes a nap.
Good thing school will happen on a screen this fall.
Much of the time, though, I get it. Especially now. I look at the poor examples my wife and I have set for him since mid-March. The routine at our house consists of Mom and Dad staring at multiple devices for most of the day while working.
We’re boring people anyway. The most exciting thing I do all week, pandemic or not, is chair dips.
Even so, I try to get L.J. to spend more time on non-screen activities, hoping to spark a new, rewarding interest. Hence the tennis lessons.
But it soon became clear that those, too, were hopeless. While the girls in the group followed instructions, the boys mostly goofed off, relishing the rare chance to interact in-person with other goofy humanoids.
Afterward, I asked L.J. what they’d been talking about. It wasn’t Wimbledon.
Tennis was not easy for him. However, it’s impressive how quickly he picks up various video games without instructions. The first time we played Madden football three years ago, I was perplexed by the multi-button controller and sophistication of the game since I’d last played it in 1996. Meanwhile, on the first drive, this kid who knows zilcho about football and was on his first day with the Xbox took a defensive lineman, forced a fumble in the backfield and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Naturally.
It’s an ability I long ago hoped he’d have with real sports. But I’m glad he has it at all, with anything extracurricular.
As we talked last week (guess the topic), he said he “had to enable two-factor FFA” so he could play a certain game. I had actually heard of this before. But his FFA probably had nothing to do with Future Farmers of America.
Regardless, during the pandemic L.J. has put a dent in the 10,000 hours some believe he’d need to become near elite. So — silver-lining alert — this health crisis has nurtured him.
There’s a footnote in “The Sports Gene” that mentions a concept described by psychologist Ellen Winner, in her own book, about gifted children: “The lucky combination of obsessive interest in a domain along with an ability to learn easily in that domain leads to high achievement.”
My favorite athlete is Federer. As a kid, he was physically average. Didn’t come from champion pedigree. Like L.J. But he played numerous sports, and once his mother enrolled him in tennis lessons, it became his obsession. He found he could easily mimic shots and spins he’d see on TV.
My son samples many video games. And when he really takes to one, he can easily pull off new feats in them after watching the professionals on YouTube.
Unfortunately, to my son, playing tennis is as lame as playing Pong. I can’t imagine we’ll be working on our strokes together anytime soon. Last week, L.J. asked me not to sign him up for tennis lessons again.
Game. Set. Match.
Instead, maybe I’ll find a gaming camp for him to further develop his gift in July 2021.
Somebody is bound to offer one of those remotely during next summer’s quarantine, right?
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
