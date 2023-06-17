We stood at a record player in 2023 and heard a voice from around 1943 that last spoke to us in 1990.
If I’d never truly appreciated the constant advancements in comms technology, I did at that moment earlier this year, when I joined my father and brother to play a scratchy message laid down by my grandfather while, we surmise, he was finishing basic training in Louisiana during World War II.
He was addressing the young woman he hoped to marry.
“Chef, darling, I’m sending you this record so you can hear me say that I love you,” Pop began. He was in his early 20s, years before he was even a father, employing a charming nickname for the girl who I only later knew as Grandma.
Even through the wear visited upon an ancient 45, a slab of vinyl-coated cardboard, his voice rang familiar.
Even during an uncertain time, his voice was just as full of conviction and vigor as I recall — but also younger, less tainted by decades of the purposeful inhalation of smoke.
He was carefully reading words he’d prepared.
“Please be true to me,” he said, sounding a bit more tender than I’d ever heard him in the 11 short years he was in my life.
And, if history is a guide, his darling Chef did as he’d asked. It helped that he was ruggedly handsome, with a shock of dark hair that remains my envy.
But I digress. They were wed shortly after.
I received this record from my aunt, who recognized my fondness of history and my Pop. She handed it down to me after Grandma passed away.
As we played it, the three of us Smith dads angling our ears toward a Victrola as the voice of our forefather rang out, it was hard to imagine how hard those times must have been. The 1940s. Men dispatching to various parts of the country, then various parts of the world, maybe never to return. And maybe not able to communicate with their loved ones at all, save for occasional written correspondence — snail mail, in today’s parlance — as their lives likely hung in the balance.
I get antsy when my wife doesn’t text me back in 2 minutes about what she wants for dinner.
After Pop read aloud a love letter to “the sweetest girl in the whole wide world,” he ad-libbed on the other side of the record. “Well, hon,” he started this time, as most any Baltimorean would have in that day. He figured he’d be coming close to home on his way to a new station, but he wasn’t sure of details. When he arrived on the train, hopefully in Baltimore, he’d call her, even if she happened to be at work.
“And they better damn sight let you talk to me,” he said with a tone and bearing that helped define him — one that I like to believe, when the mood strikes, I inherited.
He said he had tried to send her a telegram but figured this “Talk-A-Letter-Home” was a more expedient way to reach her. Telegrams utilized Morse Code, a sequence of dots and dashes. Snail mail was probably reliable but still took a long time. Home phones? Those were a luxury back then. Plus, long-distance calls were costly.
These were times when many extended family members resided close to each other, if not with each other. My father possesses old penny postcards that had been mailed, probably mere miles, between his relatives to orchestrate weekend plans, for instance.
Today, communicative powers seem boundless. Several years ago, I was at the beach while live-chatting on Twitter with a fellow journalist who was in India.
It feels like we take those powers for granted, even misuse them. Webs on webs of interactive avenues can bring us closer together — yet also drive us further apart. People are in their own little worlds today, even though sharing the human experience has never been easier.
I get perturbed when I see someone typing a text back and suddenly those three luminescent iPhone dots disappear — leaving me hanging on some trivial response.
Back in the ’40s, there were no dots like that. Just doubts — during the most consequential response in history.
Instead of sharing, coalescing or uniting, today’s communicating too often involves bragging, whining, finger-pointing or lying.
In an antithesis of the word, sharing has become more self-centered than anything. Yet here I am, sharing away.
In the process of writing this, I asked my father to send me a recording and photos of Pop’s Talk-A-Letter, which he dispatched in a matter of seconds to the phone that I used to ask him. We figured it would be wise to use a modern device to preserve Pop’s message, the quality of which seemed to decrease with each playing.
One of the first times we put a needle to the record, my father — while concentrating to comprehend it — held up his left hand and crossed his index and middle fingers.
My brother tapped me, pointed to him and mouthed, “He wants to remember something.”
It was kind of cute. Also sobering. Our dad is at that age. Mid-70s. About five years older than his dad lived. We never got the chance to see Pop as a much older man. I never got to ask him things I now wish I knew about him. I bet that’s how my father feels, too.
In our own, different ways, the three of us miss the man on that record. When he died, it was the first time I experienced loss.
But this record kind of brought him back to us for 3 minutes of running time. It returned a version of him, really, none of us had known. For awhile, we discussed what he was trying to impart all those years ago. Piecing together fragments we could understand. Trying to fill in the context. Pondering what came next.
No matter how many different instantaneous, modern methods we have to communicate in this age, I quietly wondered when the last time was that I had felt so connected to my father and brother.
I couldn’t come up with one. So, maybe this record was historic in more than one way.
You better damn sight believe it.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column, Real Dads Wear Yoga Pants, appears once a month.
