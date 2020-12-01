It’s safe to say that we’re all weary from life under COVID and as we approach the winter holidays, we need a little more hope, love and patience. The impact of the virus on our families and friends along with news about troubles for service workers, health care professionals and businesses challenges our thinking and resolve about the future.
But during its 275-year history, Frederick has faced and overcome tremendous challenges — leading the New York Times to once call Frederick a “Cinderella City.” From civil war to floods, and from recession to pandemic, this community has found resilience by pulling together — neighbor helping neighbor — and mutual support of community needs. The current COVID-19 pandemic is no different.
And while we’ve talked a lot about stopping the spread, one thing we certainly don’t want to stop spreading is holiday cheer and support for our families and local businesses. Keeping the tradition of sharing this special time of year together as a Frederick community is more important than ever. Buddy the Elf perhaps said it best when he offered that “the best way to spread cheer is to sing loudly for all to hear.” And so, as Buddy’s helpers, we’ve made a list of 25 COVID safe challenges and adventures for Frederick residents across the county to take part in together this holiday season. See how much holiday cheer you can help spread at VisitFrederick.org/25-days-of-frederick.
Our small businesses are an extension of our families. As we prepare for the holiday season, remember all they have endured this year and do whatever you can to help lift them up. This is not an act of charity, it is a form of humanity. Your purchases will make a huge difference for the shop owner and your support will be deeply appreciated. Our small businesses account for a significant number of local jobs, so when we shop, eat and drink at our neighborhood businesses, we are sustaining employment for our whole community. So be like Santa: check your list twice and buy that special item from a local bricks-and-mortar retailer. Most of them have online ordering and curbside pickup options.
As economic development partners, our organizations have been working every day during the pandemic to help with financial, regulatory, and marketing resources. We have coordinated mutual support for one another to ensure seamless delivery of services, ranging from outdoor pop-up dining and business grants to legislative advocacy, business networking, and regulatory assistance.
Frederick is proving with uncommon resilience that indeed “necessity is the mother of invention.” More and more there are stories of creative and positive ways that residents and businesses are dealing with financial and operational stresses. Frederick businesses have pivoted to deliver new or revised services and products while keeping workers and patrons safe. Online meetings, learning, and sales have been crucial to maintain social distance and service delivery. Frederick’s strong biotech community is deeply involved in coronavirus vaccine development and trials.
Collectively we have been working as a team for the past two decades to help strengthen Frederick’s economic vibrancy leading to high levels of job growth, tax base, visitor spending and revitalization. Our partnership as nonprofit organizations and government has provided a nimble and useful platform to develop and deliver effective programs.
While our heart and mind is on the current needs, our eye is toward future economic recovery. Leading economic outlooks suggest that smaller “drive to” markets like Frederick will recover faster than larger “fly to” cities. We expect, and are seeing, increased corporate investment and job creation in Frederick as well as robust housing demand. Frederick will not only survive the pandemic but will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.
Hang in there and see how much cheer you can spread. Check out our 25 Days of Frederick list at VisitFrederick.org/25-days-of-frederick and don’t forget to post on social media with hash tag #25daysoffrederick.
Richard Griffin is the director of Economic Development for the city of Frederick; John Fieseler is the executive director of Visit Frederick/Tourism Council of Frederick County; Helen Propheter is director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development; Rick Weldon is CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Kara Norman is executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership
