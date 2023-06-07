I read with interest the May 31 column from ACLU attorney Nick Taichi Steiner concerning Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ("Charges alleging abuse of power show need to end 287(g) immigration power").
The first thing that struck me was that Steiner seemingly skipped the law school class that covered “innocent until proven guilty,” as this whole opinion piece appeared a one-sided accusation.
Jenkins has devoted decades of his life to the safety of Frederick County. Now that there is an accusation, too many people are forming what, more than 100 years ago, would be considered a lynch mob.
As to the 287(g) program, when a police officer takes the oath of office, he or she makes a promise to enforce all laws, local, state and federal.
Being in this country illegally is a violation of federal law. Does the writer expect the police to ignore their oath?
Actually, the program screens people who have allegedly already committed a crime and have been sent to incarceration pending resolution of their charges. If they are alleged to have violated the law or have a warrant in any other jurisdiction, they are then turned over to that jurisdiction for processing after satisfaction of charges here.
This is no different than what happens when any person has allegedly committed a crime anywhere in the country.
Last week, five people were accused in connection with the death of a boy, including two people with MS-13 ties.
Does Steiner believe the federal crime should be ignored?
This program has successfully removed many illegal immigrants from our county, in addition to dozens of violent gang members.
I personally prefer this path to ignoring their crimes and allowing them to continue to prey on Frederick County citizens.
Let the system play out and actual facts to be heard instead of opinion. Give the career law enforcement professional his day in court.
