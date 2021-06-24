Up to this point, I was unwilling to get involved in the power-play between the fair and 4-H, content to let it play out. However, when it impacted the children, the people that 4-H professes to have No. 1 in their minds and hearts, then I had to get involved.
As an active 4-H mom, this is my issue.
June 9: The fair sent a missive to the 4-H office saying that four pieces of equipment (two trailers and two livestock scales) needed to be removed from the fairgrounds by June 25. In that missive, they expressly said that any and all 4-H clubs were welcome to keep their equipment on the fairgrounds.
June 9: The acting 4-H extension agent sent an email to our 4-H leader saying that all of the 4-H equipment would be removed by June 25, including our dog equipment.
June 10: We provided the acting 4-H extension agent with written permission to keep our equipment on the grounds and we were told that our club did not have permission to talk to the fair, that we did not own our equipment (purchased with the sweat of many bake sales and fundraisers), and furthermore did not have permission to use our equipment at the fair.
Over the course of the next few days, I spoke with the acting 4-H extension agent’s boss, his boss, and her boss and it came to nothing. On June 14, we received yet another email saying the equipment was leaving the fairgrounds on the June 25.
Now, these 4-H kids need their equipment to have a good fair experience. Without our fencing, how are we to keep the dogs in building 32? Without our mats, how can we hold a dog show, keeping the dogs from stopping to sniff the mulch? Without over 1,000 pounds of agility equipment, how can we hold our very popular agility competition?
Most importantly, the equipment needs to be handy and centrally located at the fairgrounds, not in some storage facility somewhere in Frederick County. Year-round, we have kids come to the shed at the fairgrounds and check out equipment to practice at home with their dogs.
It boils down to this. The fair wants four items gone and 4-H no longer cares about the children. The 4-H clubs need help.
Lori Andrews
Middletown
