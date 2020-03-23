Just over a week ago, a team of Habitat for Humanity volunteers, mostly women, swooped in and outside of our home to help make it safer for my wife and me.
My wife, Ellen, has been dealing with a spacial issue caused by Alzheimer’s disease. It makes it difficult for her to tell the distance between two objects. This makes walking, even with a walker, very difficult. Habitat for Humanity installed a good number of grab bars around the home to make it easier for her to walk in and out of the bathrooms and get up from a stair lift at the top of the stairs. And even get in and out of the front door of our home.
When they first came out to our home to see what was needed, I also mentioned that the deck on the back of the house was the only other exit from our home and many of the floorboards were missing, making it very dangerous to stand on in the event of an emergency exit. I just asked if some kind of repair would be possible.
Once they looked at it, it was determined that it was definitely not safe and I was told they could remove it and build a smaller but safer deck. I was told this would have to be priced and approved by the board and they would let me know. I said that the grab bars were the priority and the deck was an “only if they could” project.
A week later, I received a call that they would be able to do the grab bars and the deck. This was way beyond what I ever expected.
There are not enough words to use to thank this organization for their help.
Fred Berney
Walkersville
