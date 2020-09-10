I wish to give my thanks to the kind strangers who came to my assistance on Saturday, Aug 29. My family and I were out for the evening, enjoying the atmosphere at Carroll Creek promenade, and walking along Market Street. They were a few steps behind me, when suddenly I took a nasty fall. I hit my head on the sidewalk and started bleeding profusely.
A couple of gentlemen approached, saying they were emergency room doctors. Their presence was indeed very fortuitous, and they recommended that I apply constant pressure to my wound, and then helped me to my car. I would also like to thank another couple who went to a nearby restaurant and fetched some napkins.
In this time of the pandemic, when people are keeping a distance from each other, it gladdened my heart to see the people of Frederick still come to the aid of a complete stranger. There is no way for me to know who these nice people are, so I hope this letter lets them know of my appreciation for their kindness.
Last, but not the least, I thank the emergency room staff at Frederick Health Hospital for getting me fixed up, and in and out so quickly.
