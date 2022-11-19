We would sincerely like to thank the anonymous young man that purchased our breakfast on Nov. 9 at Mountain View Diner in Frederick.
My husband wore his “Coast Guard Veteran” hat that day and was greeted by another veteran as we entered the restaurant even before we were seated. We noticed this man not sitting far from us alone that day, but we didn’t exchange any sort of a greeting with him.
We enjoyed our breakfast, and when the waitress came by to clear the table, she told us our meal had been “paid forward." The waitress mentioned he did so because my husband is a veteran. By that time, he had left the restaurant, and we had no opportunity to thank him.
We send our sincere gratitude to you for such a nice gesture. Hats off to all our veterans for their service and to those who can honor them in such a nice way.
