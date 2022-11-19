We would sincerely like to thank the anonymous young man that purchased our breakfast on Nov. 9 at Mountain View Diner in Frederick.

My husband wore his “Coast Guard Veteran” hat that day and was greeted by another veteran as we entered the restaurant even before we were seated. We noticed this man not sitting far from us alone that day, but we didn’t exchange any sort of a greeting with him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription