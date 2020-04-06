Covid-19 has attacked all of us. In different ways perhaps, but nonetheless all of us. Some by loss of a job, some by loss of income, some by health, some by life. All of us have suffered a loss of mobility, freedom and the personal companionship of friends and family.
Our individual responses may be different, but it is incumbent on everyone to make a response and make a difference.
Staying in touch is something we can all do. Connection with friends, family, fellow worshippers and members of our affinity groups can’t help but be positive for our mental and spiritual well being.
Dig deep and realize that no matter the extent of our suffering, members of our community are faring even worse. Prioritize organizations you support and imagine the suffering of those less fortunate. Consider writing checks then before sending double the amount. It won’t hurt and will make others lives more bearable. Neighbors need to help neighbors.
If you make a weekly trip to the grocery store, call someone that doesn’t get out easily and ask for a list of what they need. Churches and other places of worship are plugged into the needy. Make sure they are taken care of financially to ensure they can fulfill their various missions. Social service organizations may largely be operating at a reduced schedule, but the need for their services has increased exponentially. Make sure they stay healthy too.
Yes, we are all in this together and together we can make a difference. Play your own part and play it well.
(1) comment
Mr. Hendrickson,
It is reassuring to hear a positive message amidst the sea of negativity. A practical and concerned message.To those of us who know the name of Hendrickson within our community it is especially reassuring. It is a call to action in troubled times to a community that has weathered many storms. A community that cares and will heed the call to action.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.