Let me see if I understand correctly: People who have been vaccinated against covid/ novel coronavirus comprise almost none of the newly-identified cases, while those who have not been vaccinated comprise almost all of the new cases and, perhaps more disturbing, latest deaths.

I wonder how many of those people are unvaccinated because they believe the virus, thus also the pandemic responsible for almost three-quarter-million American deaths, is a hoax?

There is a term for what happens to people who refuse to believe fully-provable scientific facts: Darwin’s Law, or as I say, taking care of the gene pool.

Those with true medical reasons (there really are a few) for not taking the vaccine are obviously excused.

Leatrice Urbanowicz

Frederick

