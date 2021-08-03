The encounter between Council member Kai Hagen and a Frederick County deputy sheriff has been a topic of heated debate in the Frederick News-Post since Sheriff Chuck Jenkins brought the incident to public attention on WFMD radio on June 30. Many of those who believe Mr. Hagen was right, temper their support by saying he should have been more discreet or cautious in his desire to provide witness to possible law enforcement misconduct. Those who believe Mr. Hagen was wrong, weaken their argument by resorting to name-calling or dog-whistling.
The Frederick News-Post editorial of July 5 laid out the facts known at the time, and left it to “the voters to decide” in the upcoming election whether or not Mr. Hagen should remain on the council, or run for county executive. The editors called for Mr. Hagen to apologize to the deputy, “who appeared to be doing everything by the book” (FNP Our View: Hagen wrong to interfere in traffic stop Jul 5).
None of the citizens’ letters to the editor, the community columnists, nor the editors of the FNP have addressed the heart of the issue: systemic racism.
County Executive Jan Gardner is quoted by the FNP: “For far too long, the color of a person’s skin has impacted nearly every facet of life, from education to economics, from housing to health.” This is the very definition of systemic racism.
This is not “a fat burrito of intransigent leftist dogma” as Brent Grimes described such concepts in his Community column of June 30. Nor are we “succumbing to popular liberal thought,” as letter-writer Pat Curley put it (FNP LTE July 26).
Systemic racism traps all of us in a way of life built upon white supremacy and white privilege. Indeed, it was built into the very foundation documents of the nation. However, it is not our task, as white people, to feel guilty or to assume anyone is racist. Instead, our task is to recognize that racism is structural, and we have a responsibility to change those structures, models, and behaviors that promote racism. It is our task to challenge people in leadership positions — including The Frederick News-Post — to understand and to be conversant with the ways systemic racism has shaped all of us, our beliefs, and the way we behave. The task is not about blame. It is about responsibility.
White allies with people of color do our best to interfere with racially motivated actions, or to call attention to racial bias in day-to-day incidents. We do what we can to assure “equity” — a level playing field where no negative assumptions are made about the dignity and worth of anyone. Kai Hagen is one ally among many.
We challenge the FNP to take seriously the existence of systemic racism that is baked into the regulations, rules, and even the laws that define Frederick County from law enforcement to the health department, the Board of Education, and the pages of this community newspaper, which gives equal weight to “both sides.” Injustice is not two-sided. FNP must take a clear position. Journalistic excellence demands no less.
Sea Raven and Rev. M. Michael Morse Frederick
