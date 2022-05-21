There is a lot of division in America, whether it be religious or political. The founding fathers warned us to keep the dealings between church and state separate.
I have my belief and you, my neighbors, have yours. No matter which "Good Book" I read, I have not been confused about the separation. Read the book and follow through, and do what it says. It is pretty logical. But, we cannot pick and choose what we like, and then disregard the rest.
There are pros and cons in the abortion debate. If a person decides to be one or the other then follow through with the rest of what the "Books" say. We can not deny the life after birth responsibility. As a society right now we do not conform to the "Book's" commandments.
Certain politicians are trying to do anything but help any life after birth. Examples: Attempting to reduce social security, not reducing drug prices to help people live, stopping child tax care incentives, union crushing by oligarchs to deny workers a decent wage, cheating people out of rightful wages, even burning books to suppress whether something is right or wrong.
We need to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, house the poor, and, yes, love your neighbor as yourself.
What do we do to fix this? Corporations contribute nothing to the social good of this democracy. They are sucking the very life blood out of us. Let them help.
