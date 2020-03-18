The county is about to do studies on different areas, beginning with Sugarloaf Mountain. They might take a look at the northwest side, the area defined by Stewart Hill Road. The applicable zoning concept is resource conservation, but what does that mean exactly?
I call this road a logger’s paradise. Several years ago, a property owner on the mountainside did about 90 acres. Before that, property owners on the other side did about 50 acres. And now another property owner is about to do 10 acres, some of it right along the road.
Some of this logging is for a good purpose — thinning the woods. But most of it for a commercial purpose — making money from trees. What this commercial logging does is to rob this area of the biggest and the best trees, the trees that give this area the character that it has — or once had. Also, the logging equipment introduces exotic invasive weed seed, primarily Japanese stilt grass. These weeds clog the forest floor, something that is especially harmful to species that struggle to recover from an assault of this magnitude — slower-growing trees like oaks, cherries, persimmons and so on.
The county might call this “resource conservation,” but what are they conserving? The best answer might be scraggly woods — whatever the loggers do not want. The special character of this area is rapidly deteriorating, much of it for a dollar. What can the county do about this? Or better, what are they willing to do?
John Gehman
Adamstown
