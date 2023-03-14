I very much agree with Pat Curley’s letter (“Frederick News-Post could serve community better with local focus,” The Frederick News-Post, Feb. 28), as well as the recent column by Don DeArmon (“The times have changed, but we still need a local newspaper,” Feb. 21).
It is a community newspaper. It should cover local events and have local letters to the editor.
It should all be about our vigorous community. There should be no fillers about things that are not here.
It should not be a political rag.
Some international news is OK, but we are bombarded with political news and bad news on TV.
This is a proud and vital community, with many interesting people and events. Surely you can improve the localness of it.
Also, I love Bill Green’s photos and I hate cartoons that are snarky and ugly.
