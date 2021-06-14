Every day that the Frederick News-Post arrives at my door, one of the sections I read very carefully is, I admit, the obituaries.
Since I am a recent resident of Frederick (five years ago), there are, thank goodness, very few names that I recognize. But, I find it most interesting to, peruse each mention of someone who has recently been laid to rest. To some people this must sound very morbid and strange. But, there are positive reasons to be so inquisitive about people that you don't know and have just died.
I do not know who writes these accounts. I am certain, however, that each story has been related by someone who was familiar with the deceased. A complete stranger, like myself, actually becomes acquainted with an unknown person.
Some of the obits have pictures; some have even two — one when the person is younger and the other is more current. Those pictures also tell us a story which gives you a connection to that person and the way he spent his life.
It has made me aware that since our days are numbered, that we should make each day count. It truly gives me a sense of urgency to try to make my own life better. In my mind, I contemplate what I would want to be written about me when I am no longer here.
What have I done in my life to help others? Did I accomplish anything worthwhile? Who will mourn my passing? Are there people that remember where I was born and raised, when I married, my varied places of work, and more importantly the people that I loved.
There comes a resolve every time I read these stories. I hope I still have time to make amends and to do acts of loving kindness and help those who need something that I will be able to give. I hope that I still can be of assistance to my family and my community. It is never too late to try to make your life one that is remembered for your noble acts.
Reading obituaries is not something "weird" or unusual. First, it is a form of paying respect to someone you knew or in most cases, never met. And, secondly, it helps you realize that everyone who has lived has made a contribution. Maybe, that contribution was not acknowledged at the time, but it did make an impression, so now it is acknowledged.
If you have not read the obituaries in this paper, I invite you to do so. It will provide you with a lesson, not taught anywhere. Live every day like it was your last, and remember to do whatever it is to make the day one that will provide your biographer with some material for your obituary, hopefully in the very far distant future.
