There was a recent letter to the editor from Lisa Bell, “A county land grab of private property,” which completely demolished any justification for widening the county water buffer boundaries as proposed by Democrat Councilmen Jerry Donald and Kai Hagen.
Bell soundly challenges the County Council’s consideration for such a bill when there is no specific evidence for Frederick County that such an increase in the buffer boundary provides any benefits to water quality.
The proposed bill changes an existing county water buffer regulation to increase it to 100 to 175+ feet during any subdivision process of waterfront land. Unfortunately, this is a simple land grab by the county government through regulation.
In fact, it is theft by regulation and anyone with an ounce of integrity knows it. Uncompensated regulatory takings of private property have become an immense problem that all property owners need to be alert to. As harmful local regulations have increased in number and scope, property owners have increasingly found themselves unable to use their property and are unable to recover the financial losses that result.
Numerous layers of federal, state and local buffer regulations already exist putting the property owners at risk of confusing, conflicting and ever changing regulations. This is a harmful regulation that expands county control of private land. The Frederick County Council should be protecting property owners, not causing them injury. If you own property with a creek, river or pond in Frederick County you may want to dial into the County Council meeting on August 25 just to hear which council members do not value or understand property rights.
William Fisher
Knoxville
