A proposed bill by Frederick County Democratic Councilmen Jerry Donald and Kai Hagen is an unwarranted government land grab that is in essence, land confiscation via unnecessary government regulations.
The bill places an additional, needless regulation/restriction on all land bordering waterways (rivers, lakes, ponds, streams). This affects a large swath of private properties and farmland countywide. Any such unnecessary regulation infringes on property rights, can wrongly restrict an owner’s land use and can hurt property values, causing undue harm. All for no credible reason and without compensation to landowners.
This bill is unwarranted, unfair to landowners and represents government overreach. Citizens are speaking up because should the government unnecessarily reduce the property rights of some citizens, it erodes the rights of all citizens. To defend property rights, speak up by emailing the County Council at: councilmembers@frederickcountyMD.gov before Aug. 25.
The proposed bill arbitrarily changes an existing county water buffer regulation (with a buffer range of 100-150 feet wide depending on land slope) to increase it to 100-175+ feet during any subdivision process of waterfront land. An additional 25+ foot buffer restriction deeper into private property is indeed outrageous when there’s not a shred of vital evidence specific to Frederick County waterways to prove a countywide pollution problem exists, meriting more countywide regulations to private land. However, there’s ample, specific evidence proving no countywide water pollution issue exists to justify this regulatory action.
For example, the most recent county stream survey indicates 92 percent of streams don’t have high levels of nitrogen/phosphorous pollutants. A Maryland Department of Natural Resources study rated Frederick County waterways at the highest level of “improving” vs. “degrading” in reduction of nitrogen/phosphorus. No waterways were “degrading.” Moreover, the existing 100-150 foot buffer this bill seeks to needlessly increase, already exceeds or is consistent with federal government guidelines (which suggests 35-100 foot buffer widths for water quality purposes) and with other localities and states. Moreover, numerous layers of federal, state and local pollution reduction regulations also exist making Frederick County waterways some of the most protected in the nation.
Everyone agrees water buffers are beneficial, but there needs to be a reasonable balance where buffers are big enough to benefit but not so big to infringe on property rights. This balance has already been successfully achieved in Frederick County. There is no need for this land grab buffer expansion bill.
Lisa Bell
Emmitsburg
Most people know this woman is oddly focused on claiming someone is "grabbing her land" when no one has ever done any such thing. It's like crying wolf! She lacks any credibility. Three cheers to Jerry Donald for supporting buffers to protect our waterways. Email the county council to support this important legislation.
Right on FF!!!
And BTW, Lisa, the assertions you make about water quality, buffers, existing protections, etc. just ain’t so. We went through all this with the River Plan. You were wrong then and you’re still wrong now.
Hi Lisa. I really wish you would stop with your conspiracy land grab nonsense. Our rivers and streams are dirty. The Monocacy just had a major fish kill. Landowners need to be team players in getting things cleaned up. No one is stealing your land. Trump is stealing land along the border for his wall, but no one here is that corrupt.
Matt Seubert
If the only reason for not increasing the buffer zone is to allow more building close to the stream, I am for the bill. As far as stream cleanliness that would change very quickly with development all along streams. That is a apple/oranges comparison.
