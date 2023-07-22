I do a lot of bicycling on the beautiful country roads of Frederick County and have always been impressed by how well drivers share these roads with cyclists.
Recently, after pulling off at the top of a grade to let cars pass, I was surprised to have a driver stop to yell at me, "I support cycling, but I don't want to be rear-ended because of you."
She drove off without waiting for a reply. Here are a few notes for drivers who may be reading.
1. Most bikes you see on the road cannot safely pull off onto a grassy area or gravel, especially when traveling fast. We need pavement.
If I am slowed by a climb, I will get off the road as soon as there's an opportunity, to let cars behind me pass.
If you catch me on a climb when there's no place immediately to leave the road, we all need to be patient. This is what happened. Two of the three drivers involved seemed fine with it.
2. To "support cycling" means to support it on roads on which you also drive.
3. If someone behind you isn't leaving a safe following distance, that's regrettable, but it is that person's fault, not mine. I don't want anyone rear-ended, either.
4. You're more likely to get rear-ended by stopping to shout at a cyclist who's stopped than you are when following one who's climbing.
5. I was a distracted at the time by my left forearm, which was bleeding (and clearly visible to the driver) after having been torn up in a crash a few miles before. For best results, I recommend offering first aid, if you can, before remonstrating with cyclists.
6. If you want to offer opinions to a cyclist, please have the courtesy to wait and listen to the reply, and better yet, have a conversation. You might both learn something. Shouting and driving off is a cheap shot that educates nobody.
7. I am enduringly grateful to the many drivers of Frederick County who share roads courteously with cyclists. One bad apple does not make a bad barrel.
