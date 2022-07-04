I keep seeing calls for the abolishment of the Electoral College, with the latest being in Don DeArmon’s column on June 29 (Page A13, Frederick News-Post). He may be correct that a constitutional convention could prove to be a source for updating the Constitution, but the Electoral College shouldn’t be altered. To decide the presidential election by popular vote would effectively disenfranchise voters in small states and open it up to the passions of factionalism. Populous states still have larger sway in the Electoral College than smaller states since the number of electors is equal to the number of senators and representatives of each state. For example, California had 55 electors, and Montana had three electors in the 2020 presidential election. However, in contested elections, the electoral votes of smaller states become more important, such as in 2016.
In Federalist Paper 10, titled “The Union as a Safeguard against Domestic Faction and Insurrection,” James Madison provides words about factions that are relevant even today. “A zeal for different opinions concerning religion, concerning government, and many other points …; an attachment to different leaders ambitiously contending for preeminence and power; or to persons of other descriptions whose fortunes have been interesting to the human passions, have, in turn divided mankind into parties, inflamed them with mutual animosity, and rendered them much more disposed to vex and oppress each other than to co-operate for their common good ...”
The founders were learned men who had studied the shortcomings and benefits of past democracies, republics and monarchies. We move at our own peril if we ignore their wisdom.
Harry Carnes
New Market
(1) comment
Thank goodness the EC has prevented factionalism in the USA both historically and in the present.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.