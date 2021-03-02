Mr. Blatchford's column (Examining the impeachment trial, Feb. 26) seems divided into thirds.
One-third snark, one-third defense of Donald Trump (after disclaiming any such inference that might be implied), and one-third on the reasons he was disappointed in the participation of his representative, Jamie Raskin, in the impeachment proceedings.
My concerns are not with Mr. Blatchford expressing his opinions and non-factual statements, but rather giving them the title of "Examining the impeachment trial." Perhaps a more appropriate title would have been "Recent impeachment ramblings."
(5) comments
Whatever you call it we're stuck with it for the attention it garners. If you see "Blatchford" on it you kind of already know what's in it.
I am honestly out of ideas on dealing with a population that has constructed their own reality to tune out actual reality.
I think that “ population that has constructed their own reality to tune out actual reality” is shrinking. Maybe not as fast as you or I would like but at a steady pace. Within the last 40 days the current president has achieved a 60% approval rating. 76% of the public are for Biden’s stimulus package. The overwhelming majority recognize the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol was carried out by “White Nationalist” and “Qanon Conspiracists”. They may not admit it but who doesn’t think Trump was the match that lit the fire? No one wants to be associated, be considered as part , or take credit for the disruption of our democratic process.
Politicians tend to follow the populace, not the other way around you. You will see a change in how right wing politicians position themselves as they loss market share.
It's not a difference of opinion as much as it is a denial of facts and evidence. We all knew OJ did it, but the farcical "glove doesn't fit" gave them an out that they took to let him go. At least he got his comeuppance in civil court and through his shenanigans afterward that landed him in the pokey. We need the cowards in high places to have the same thing happen to the orange idiot since they let him go from the criminal kangaroo court twice now.
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.