I am writing in response to Jonathan Southard, a cyclist who had a driver stop to yell at him (“A cyclist’s notes from a road encounter,” The Frederick News-Post, July 22-23).
I was not the angry driver. However, I live on a road travelled heavily by bikers, Cherry Lane. It’s a great hill for bikers to master, especially uphill.
Are people aware that the speed limit on the hill is 30 mph? My driveway is hidden.
Both bikers and drivers fly down this hill (road). Every time I pull out of my driveway, I pray I don’t get hit by a car or hit one of the bikers.
I know it must feel great to feel the rush of the wind. But you don’t stand a chance if I don’t see you flying down that hill.
Please keep in mind that going slow up that hill isn’t as dangerous, but there are no bike lanes in either direction or places to escape dangerous situations.
I care, or I would not be writing this letter.
It is good that the letter writer is letting the people who read the opinions page know that her driveway is dangerous to anyone on her street, but now I am wondering where she is at as far as mitigating that problem.
I have the same problem, but mitigating the problem would involve re-aligning a state highway. I'm not getting a lot of traction with SHA ...
Good question Three!! She should have known that when she moved there. Common sense kind of thing!!
Your tiny brakes on your bike aren't going to stop you on a dime flying down hills. I've literally been 70mph downhill on a long, but wide open stretch. I see way way too many bikers and cars not give a care about what limits are.
Wait, what?? Greg, are you implying you actually went 70Mph on a bicycle? I've ridden every hill in Fredrick County including Chery Lane, Hamburg Rd. Shookstown, Coxey Broan, Harp Hill, Rte. 77, Catoctin Hollow Rd., and many more hills and hitting 70Mph is impossible on these roads on a bicycle (I'm going to say the speeds I've hit on my bike as people may freak out). Also, the majority of bikes over that last few years have disc brakes that are ten times plus more effective than rim brakes can ever achieve. They can literally stop on a dime!! This lady could be proactive and put a Hidden Driveway sign out, so drivers and cyclists know about it!! This isn't rocket science! [wink]
