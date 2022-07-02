I am not a woman. I will never be able to truly comprehend what it means to bear a child and all that that entails. But I am a father. I am a father of three girls, one of whom is just about old enough to physically bear children.
One of my goals as their father has always been to help them be considerate of their actions — to be mindful of the consequences of those actions. Central to that goal is one critical assumption: that my children, my daughters, have an implicit right to personal autonomy, the right to make choices to act in the best way they see fit, to pave their own way in this world. We are now told that they do not implicitly have that ability.
Knowing this, I now cannot look my girls in the eye and honestly say that I trust them and believe in them to make the best decision for themselves. My integrity as their father has been undermined. But what has been taken from me pales in comparison to what has been stripped from them.
Few things are more central to what it means to be a woman than is the ability to bear children (To be clear, I am in no way implying that an inability to bear children undermines, by any stretch of the imagination, one’s worth as a woman), and few things have more impact on a woman’s life. To discount the implications of an unwanted pregnancy is naive at best and delusional — even callous, at its worst. I unapologetically believe that the notion that women do not have an inherent right to grapple with such a profound decision and then act accordingly is egregiously wrong. The potential to face a decision such as abortion is burden enough, but it is theirs to bear. And I trust my daughters, just as I trust all women, to not take such a decision lightly, but, I repeat, it is theirs to bear.
I cannot idly stand by as I am told that my daughters’ right to personal autonomy is not implicit in the liberties granted by this nation’s Constitution — I dissent.
Lee Hufnagel
Emmitsburg
