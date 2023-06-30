While attending a recent meeting of the Frederick County Compost Work Group, I heard a report about how schools are teaching students to separate their lunchroom food waste from regular trash. That food waste is then collected for composting.
This is a great win-win situation.
The first win is that the composted food waste goes back into the soil as nutrition for plants rather than going into the landfill, where it degrades into methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
The second win is that students are being given an important lesson in environmental care: Things that we throw away don’t go away, but have value if they’re separated out and put to good use.
There’s actually a third win. I heard that the volunteers separating the food waste came across a lot of unopened milk containers, bagged foods and fresh fruit that would otherwise have gone in the trash.
Talk about waste. That good, edible food can be used to feed students who otherwise might not have enough to eat.
They call it Lunch Out Of Landfills. It’s a great program and deserves our support.
