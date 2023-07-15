We were really glad to see Ellis Burruss’ letter (“FCPS providing a good lesson in avoiding food waste”) in The Frederick News-Post on June 30.
There are some things that Burruss and the community should be aware of:
1. The Board of Education and Frederick County Public Schools have a systemwide policy regarding sustainability: “204.3 Sustainability — The Board will consider sustainability in procurement, operation, and solid waste management in order to eliminate, or reduce, the overall environmental footprint.”
2. Volunteers from the Frederick Compost Work Group, along with volunteers from Lunch Out of Landfills, Southern Frederick County Rotary and school volunteers, have helped bring composting to nearly two dozen schools.
We have noticed a disturbing thing in our work: Even though the school system pays for recycling countywide, some schools have chosen not to enforce recycling, losing out on significant cost savings to the system.
This is because for every expensive “trash pull” (emptying of a dumpster) that is avoided through recycling, the school system can save money. Dozens of schools are paying for recycling plus these trash “pulls.”
3. Schools where our organizations have worked with eager staff, students and volunteers to implement composting and re-educate on recycling through Lunch Out of Landfills are not only seeing cost savings that are passed on to the entire system (and taxpayers), but many of these schools set up share tables where unopened, untouched and uneaten food is available to hungry students who may not have enough resources for full lunches. (The Good Samaritan Food Donation Act of 1996 protects donors of food.)
An amazing fact: At Lincoln Elementary School in south Frederick City, for example, as many as 60 unopened cartons of milk daily are regularly diverted from the trash and provided to students or donated to local food pantries.
Please ask your local school principal if their school is recycling and composting. It not only keeps us from wasting the 20% of food that goes for disposal in Frederick County and feeds hungry people and the soil, but it saves our county precious dollars.
Linda Norris-Waldt
Middletown
Editor’s note: Linda Norris-Waldt is a member of the Frederick Compost Work Group.
The June 28 story about marijuana becoming “legal” in Maryland (“What beginners should know when recreational cannabis becomes legal”) was interesting.
Here is something you may want to check out: Under federal law, it is illegal to buy, own or process a firearm if you are a user of marijuana.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that it is still illegal under federal law to be a user of marijuana and have a gun. It is a felony.
Maybe you can see what other things, like employment, etc., are affected by using marijuana. They will be able to check the registry to see if you have a card.
If you show this to the people who are so thrilled about being able to light up, they may rethink that when they find out what the consequences may be.
Bradley Baxter
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Regarding the city of Frederick charter committee’s notion to “promote democracy” with term limits:
It seems to me we already have a mechanism to assure term limits and democracy — the vote.
Unfortunately, if one looks at past citizen participation in the vote, it’s 25% or less.
Term limits create ineffective lame duck leaders and creates a contrived democracy.
If elected officials fail to deliver, term limit them — vote them out by showing up with your vote. Term limits are not the answer.
Edward McLaughlin
Frederick
In regards to the July 10 story “Rodeo brings thrill of bull-riding to fairgrounds”:
Provoking bulls into frenzied behavior and managing to hold on for a whole eight seconds should be cause for derision and embarrassment.
Decent humans don’t taunt animals and then brag about it.
Emily Jones
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.