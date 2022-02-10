On Feb. 4, The Frederick News-Post printed an outstanding letter, which was submitted by Mr. David Rogers. (“Demand integrity, leadership in government.”)
What made Mr. Roger’s letter so good was the thoughtfulness of his concern for Frederick and his blueprint of the qualities needed by our leaders. Leaders that we have the opportunity to choose in the upcoming elections, without a concern of our votes being overridden by an elite few.
While it is unnecessary for me to repeat the blueprint again, I thought his leadership attributes of bringing creative diversity, American values and a background of building democracy, not trying to destroy it, very timely.
Thank you Mr. Rogers for reminding we voters, how important it is for us to be discerning in our vote casting. I heartily recommend your letter to all.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.