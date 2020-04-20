The United States has more people incarcerated and more cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) than any other country in the world.
In the absence of a vaccine or herd immunity, an effective way of slowing the spread of the pandemic is physical distancing between potential asymptomatic carriers. That is hard enough to do in dense cities, as seen in the exponential growth of cases in New York City, for example. In prison, it is impossible to do, given the overcrowded conditions and the sharing of facilities. Already, the first few cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Maryland correctional institutions (Frederick News-Post, April 4). We have seen how fast the disease spreads on cruise ships and aircraft carriers. Prison conditions are certainly worse, and the prison population is also less healthy than average. Sick inmates will contaminate their guards, who will in turn spread the disease to their families and communities. The burden on the health care system will be even greater and make the recovery of the rest of society even harder.
We urge the state of Maryland and the county of Frederick to expeditiously move forward with offering early release that would include non-violent offenders, the elderly, the medically vulnerable, those too poor to post bail, and anyone detained solely for immigration violations, or within 18 months of sentence completion.
Such a program would have to be done with community safety in mind. Before release, the detainees would have to meet certain conditions to minimize their risk to society, including the possibility of quarantine or test for COVID-19. Early releases would free up space and allow more social distance among those that remain incarcerated, for whom easy and affordable remote access to family and lawyers should be provided.
One of us knows a family whose daughter was scheduled for immediate release to a treatment facility. A mother of two small children, she is currently trapped by the closure of all services, including the one that would have enabled her transfer. Surely there are others similarly trapped who don't deserve to die. Let us not make any sentence into a death sentence. Earlier release for some of those incarcerated is the humane and smart thing to do.
All “non-violent” burglars, thieves, etc. can stay in jail.
