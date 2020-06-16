As I watch President Trump try to defend historical monuments, statues, bases, etc., I am struck by the glaring lack of historical understanding.
On the one hand, President Trump claims that the Republican Party is the "Party of Lincoln" and on the other hand refuses to rename bases named after Confederate generals and insists that Confederate statues have to be protected.
It seems quite odd to think that one descends from President Lincoln and at the same time feels the need to protect Confederate heritage. That doesn't make any sense to me.
(5) comments
Pretty sure Congress is the one that names the bases, just like the Post Offices.
What? Trump's actions don't make sense? Incredible.
If they are put away where those who care can view them, they are protected from vandalism. End the debate.
Right before Lee surrendered his army, Lincoln told Grant to "let 'em up easy" in order to smooth relations between north & south. Grant himself said after the surrender "The rebels are our countrymen again."
Maybe this will help Bradley make sense of it all.......“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”......George Orwell writing in the book 1984. [ninja]
