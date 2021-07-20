Is it essential for a person to express an opinion on a thing? This is a question with no clear answer, unless that answer is "Absolutely, yes."
Has the ability given to us by the internet to constantly publish nothing at all without any effort while megaphoning that said nothing is "literally the only thing that matters right now" given us a path to legitimate self-actualization or just something that feels like it for a very brief time before giving way to crushing emptiness, the readiest distraction from which is continued content creation followed by dopamine hits? I'll let you decide. But again the answer is "Yes."
Is this new, though? I mean, is it a paradigm shift or just an amplification, a change in degree? Before the internet, we were rolling down the windows of our vehicles to offer up our opinions on politics, sports and other people's driving, right? Sometimes accompanied by or simply in the form of an obscene gesture. We weren't doing it to teach anyone anything, we were doing it for the same reason I'm writing to you now: to make ourselves feel important.
But the world is changing fast. I truly believe the internet has inflated our collective individual sense of self-worth, and the radio is only going to make it worse. Having recently heard of it in the ongoing coverage of a local dispute, I can only assume that the radio is some bleeding-edge technology that allows users to share their opinions in a one-way fashion (the way the internet should have been built!) and as such will render the internet obsolete in a matter of weeks.
I, for one, am going to take the high road and limit my contribution to, "No comment," notwithstanding the above commentary.
