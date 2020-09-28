As a moderate Democrat, I feel there have been instances in the past where we have unfairly criticized our president.
After all, the man has some redeeming qualities, which I have listed below:
George Jones New Market
(22) comments
Looks like George’s head is about as empty as the democrat’s quiver of arrows against Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Bring on the debates, please... Joe will eat Trump's lunch and uncover the fraud that Trump really is, can you believe this; a tax refund of $73M and paying no taxes in almost all the past 20 years... Alas, earns more than a million dollars in the past two years but only pays $1500. My daughter earned less than $60,000 and paid three times that much.. Go figure...
In the same spirit as the LTE, I offer this response:
[yawn][yawn][yawn]
@tonyc51
Understandable your response, when you have to post something but find out you have nothing. Shouldn't you take that as a sign?
Great letter and was probably written before yesterdays bombshell or the list would have been much longer. Looks like we got our October surprise a little early but rest assured there will surprises every day until the election. I wonder how many surprises the orange one is willing to endure until he just slinks off and resigns? His ego has been dealt a mighty blow by this bombshell. And he spent more on his hair than he did in taxes and the money wasn't even well spent..LOL
So let me add to your list if I may.
Trump Holds $421 Million In Debt, Could Owe IRS $100 Million In Penalties, Times Says
The bombshell report detailed the president’s large debt and his increased reliance on controversial businesses he’s refused to divest.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-debt-irs-421-million_n_5f7117c8c5b61af20e776eb5
Here’s how Trump’s losing golf courses could be linked to foreign money laundering
On Monday, in a series of tweets, NPR reporter Adam Davidson drew a straight line from the New York Times report about President Donald Trump’s taxes and business losses, to his apparent dealings with foreign entities known for money laundering.
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/heres-how-trumps-losing-golf-courses-could-be-linked-to-foreign-money-laundering/
‘This is the smoking gun’: Carl Bernstein claims Trump’s taxes expose his ‘grifter presidency’
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/this-is-the-smoking-gun-carl-bernstein-claims-trumps-taxes-expose-his-grifter-presidency/
‘That makes him a mark’: Trump biographer reveals president’s debt far worse than $421 million
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/09/that-makes-him-a-mark-trump-biographer-reveals-presidents-debt-far-worse-than-421-million/
Trump’s Massive Hairstyling Bill Revealed In NYT Bombshell Tax Report
The president reportedly paid a lot more for his hair than he did in taxes.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-hair-cost_n_5f714792c5b64deddeefae00
Wow pickles, what a compilation of left leaning garbage publications. The times published the same headline just before the last election. [yawn][yawn][yawn][yawn]
@pdl
And your point is what exactly? Did you read my response to tonyc? If not I will restate it just for you my friend.
I understand your response, you just had to post something but then you search through your thoughts and find out you have nothing, shouldn't you take as a sign?
Have you noticed PDL that I always have something to post?
Well said.
George - the world needs more people with your wit. How about a couple of bars of He Stopped Loving Her Today?
The truth is Trump is a fraud and wants to change the U.S. into a Facist dictatorship. Most of Trump's supporters are too dumb to realize what he is doing.
You CAN fool some of the people all of the time. Those people are Trump supporters. That's why con men and snake-oil salesmen are still around, and TV evangelists still show up on Sunday TV begging for money while they live in mansions themselves.
This "non-post" is both a terrific example of fnp biased editorial policy, and a cry to turn off cnnmsnbc. I believe that I can help the sheltered mis-educated aurhor here:
Trump Administration Accomplishments
*Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
*More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
*We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.
*Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
*Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
*New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
*Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
*African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
*Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
*Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
*Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
*Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
*Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
*The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.
*95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.
*Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
*Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
*As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
*Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
*Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup.
*Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
*Record number of regulations eliminated.
Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
*Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
*My Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
*Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
*We reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
*Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
*We have reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during my first year in office.
*Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
*Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
*United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
*Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
*Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
*Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
*NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
*Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces.
*Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
*Confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
*Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal.
*Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
*Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
*Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
*Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. And negotiations with Canada are underway as we speak.
*Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
*Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
*Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
*Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
*Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
*We have begun BUILDING THE WALL.
*Republicans want STRONG BORDERS and NO CRIME. Democrats want OPEN BORDERS which equals MASSIVE CRIME.
These allegations must have been the writer's dreams months ago, these are not the world we are living in now. I don't see any mention of the Covid 19 death rates, or the thousands of underage kids rotting in concentration camps along our southern border, or the thousands of lies about anything. I could go on. C'mon Berryman, if you want to be respected, you gotta be respectable.... and in this regard you fail miserably.
Looks like you cut and pasted last week's BS that has already been debunked. Your guy is now fully outed as trash. Utter trash. No wonder he wanted to hide his taxes.
Please quit the copy and paste routine. One could go thru the list and repudiate 90% of the claims and dispute the wisdon of the other 10%. But you know that and refuse to deal with it in a factual manner. Sad
You include "*Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan."
You are wrong on a number of counts:
First the clean power plan was not illegal.
Second, the EPA under Wheeler (who formerly was a lobbyist who lobbied for coal companies) changed how environmental benefits were calculated and did so in a way where actual benefits of a regulation of program . Benefits from pollution reduction now cannot be counted if it wasn't the main intention of the program or regulation even though it is a direct result of the regulation/program. For example, in the technology used in reducing CO2 emissions would also reduce other harmful pollutants and therefore reduce health costs associated with exposure to those other chemicals and it would reduce premature deaths associated with those other pollutants but now those benefits while real cannot be counted when doing the cost benefit analysis.
Third, why would you object to an entity having to clean up after itself and not emit pollution that negatively impacts people on property that the entity does not own? That would be like allowing me to throw trash on your property with no consequence to me as long as I make a profit from my activity (i.e., charge to collect trash and then dispose of it on your property without paying you for that impact to you).
Similarly your statement about your "*Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord." example.
Beyond my previous statements, for the true costs of using fossil fuel see: https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/hidden-costs-fossil-fuels where it is estimated that "an average economic cost (or “public health added cost”) of 32 cents per kWh for coal, 13 cents per kWh for oil, and 2 cents per kWh for natural gas just from SO2 and NOx emissions to the air. Those are costs you don't see on your electric bill because energy companies have been able to avoid controlling a lot of their pollution.
Beyond that, the price of energy from renewable resources has been decreasing and can now compete with fossil fuel sources ( the prices are much better than fossil fuel sources if you consider all of the costs direct and indirect). The only job loss will be in existing fossil fuel sectors but will go up elsewhere. Wealth would be spread from just a few major oil companies, cola companies etc. to many more companies and employees. A planned switch over would be a great benefit to the economy. On a personal level, because of the changes I've made, I use resource on my own property to supplu most of my energy needs (12.3kW solar system and geothermal heating/cooling where my well water is also used to heat and cool my house).
Trump has a terrible record on holding polluters accountable.
And he's driven sane people to extraordinary lengths to prove their undying fealty to their lord.
@Dwasserba
These people were never actually sane( no sane person would have voted for Trump in the first election) and I enjoy watching insane people twist themselves into oddly shaped pretzels, it has got to be painful.
Once again, this is the list put out by the White House long ago and used by jsk to show what DJ Trump has allegedly done, although unverified. Berryman didn’t come up with the list and actually many of the items would not be considered accomplishments at all by a majority of Americans. Is Berryman jsk, who seems to have disappeared from the Forum.
"Almost 4 million jobs created since election." This means he is almost halfway to Obama's final 3.5 years in office! You consider this an accomplishment?
Berryman, the same group of elitist losers commenting with have baked and flat out lies. I feel so sorry for them.
Qualities you count on and ensure consistency: Everything out of his mouth is a lie. Everything he does is to directly or indirectly provide financial benefit for himself, his family or his wealthy friends. He will deflect any responsibility for anything. He will say something, and as soon as an hour later, say he never said it...even if that was caught on tape and camera. If there's a pageant with underage teens...he will walk in on the naked girls in the dressing room and brag about it later. When it involves a donation, whatever the cause, he's all for it. If it's got to do with science, he doesn't understand any of it and will actively contradict whatever that science advises. He will stoop to new lows for a photo op. He will do anything to hide his tax situation, even stating he's being audited (now going on 4 years...surely a record audit for any agency). His followers will suck up every word and think it's coming from a genius, so long as it is the message they want to hear. He will say anything to get his followers to stick around...including, of course, lie....lie about the lies and lie to cover up the lies. So redeeming.
