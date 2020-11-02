In the Oct. 29 board of contributors column “Trump vs. Biden: Comparing their records,” Rick Blatchford cites former Vice President Joe Biden’s law school rank (76 out of 85) as well as his two former unsuccessful attempts to gain the presidency. Mr. Blatchford also mentions the number of bills sponsored by Biden (533) and those passed (42). However, the column is sorely devoid of any figures associated with the Trump administration. In the interest of equal time, I present the following referenced information:
- 3,500: Number of lawsuits involving Donald Trump — (American Bar Association Journal, April 20, 2020)
- 91 percent: Turnover of influential positions in the Trump Executive Branch — (Brookings Institute, Oct. 7, 2020)
- 26: Number of women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct — (Business Insider, Sept. 17, 2020)
- $750: Amount of federal income tax Trump paid in 2017 — (New York Times, Sept. 17, 2020)
- 545: Number of children separated from parents at the border under Trump policy — (NY Times, Oct. 21, 2020).
- 227,045: Number of Americans dead due to COVID-19 pandemic — (CDC DataTracker, Oct. 29, 2020)
- 8,834,343: Number of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. (CDC DataTracker, Oct. 29, 2020).
It's easy to see that there is a difference in the numbers associated with each candidate. I’ll stick with the guy who can pick himself up in spite of the odds, not blaming others for his shortcomings, and keep on going — all with the maximum of decency. Of course, that would not be President Trump.
(4) comments
how about the fact that Trump, a non politician is actually getting things done in spite of the sore losers that have tried to block him on everything. Biden has been living off the government for 47 years and pretty much got nothing good done. Why will he accomplish anything now? Oh, I know, because if elected they will quickly kick him to the curb and Kamala will take over. Heaven help us
This seems as good a place as any to invite my fellow contributors to post predictions about election outcomes.
I’ve got Biden getting 335 EC votes and more than 50% of the popular vote.
Some months back, rikkitikkitavvi predicted Trump would get 401 EC votes. He hasn’t been around so I’ll throw that in for him.
Anyone else?
Ok let’s remember back to when when rick was writing as if he is a Frederick county resident about Frederick county issues. Rick lives in Carroll county. He’s a fraud.
Does the FNP not get delivered to Carroll County? Are people from Carroll County not allowed to comment or publish in the FNP? What about all of the columns published from the AP wire?
[ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.