The article in The Frederick News-Post on April 8, “Trump gets win in resuming executions” left me scratching my head.
This is the president whose immorality, incompetence and arrogance my Christian friends are willing to overlook simply because he says he is pro-life.
How can he be pro-life if he is willing to kill people in prison? More than 16,000 false or misleading statements are confirmed as coming from him since his term in office, so maybe he is pro-life, maybe he is not.
After all, this is the same person who said COVID-19 was no worse than the common flu, but wait, maybe it is. Among many other confounding qualities, he is a mass of contradictions. I shudder at the thought of four more years.
